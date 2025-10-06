NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5

There is a ton of movement in our updated NFL power rankings as Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season closes out. The Philadelphia Eagles took their first loss of the season at the hands of the Denver Broncos, and it was a wild finish.

Other teams like the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints both got their first wins of the season, leaving the New York Jets as the lone winless team in the NFL approaching Week 6 action. There is a ton of change in our NFL power rankings, so it was a lot to keep up with.

Furthermore, Week 5 was the first time any team could have their bye week, so four teams were off this week as well. Let's get into our updated NFL power rankings and look at the biggest risers and fallers.

NFL power rankings following intense Week 5 action

32. New York Jets (0-5)

The New York Jets might be one of the worst teams the NFL has seen in the 17-game era, which began back in the 2021 season. Besides lose, what do the Jets do well? The head coach and coaching staff as a whole seem in way over their heads, and there aren’t many good players on this team, either.

The Jets did just hire this staff and front office in the 2025 offseason, so it was going to take some time to get going, but this is just another level of incompetence. The Jets might not win a single game this year, and I don’t think that is at all an exaggeration.

31. Tennessee Titans (1-4)

How about that finish? The Tennessee Titans get their first win of the 2025 NFL Season with a wild finish over the Arizona Cardinals who now have a ton of questions to answer. The Titans are still a bad football team and honestly won because of how poorly the Cardinals played. It is a nice response after getting shutout against the Houston Texans, though.

The Titans rise up one slot in our NFL power rankings and now leave the New York Jets as the lone winless team in the NFL. It is important to not lose the plot here, though - the Titans have a ton of issues, and a sloppy win like this does not change much at all, so I would not expect them to win many more games this year. Tennessee is no. 31 in our power rankings.