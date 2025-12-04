2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 14

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are playing on Thursday for the second straight week. It could be a wild night in the Motor City between two of the highest scoring teams in the league.

As for last week’s picks, the Jets did knock off the Falcons and the Seahawks did beat the Vikings, but not in the way it was forecasted. The Commanders did come up just short in its upset bid of the Broncos.

So what’s on tap this weekend? Keep an eye on three teams currently in last place in their respective divisions, with two of them coming up with victories.

Here are 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 14

RB Breece Hall runs amok, Jets cool off Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will be at MetLife Stadium looking to sweep the New York Jets for the fourth time in six years. In Week 4 on a Monday night at South Florida, Mike McDaniels held on for a 27-21 win despite giving up 197 yards on the ground—81 of that from Jets’ running back Breece Hall. This time, he cracks the 100-yard mark vs. the NFL’s 29th-ranked run defense, and Miami’s three-game winning streak comes to an end.

Once again, the pick here is the first pick of the season for Glenn’s team. The odds are in the Jets’ favor considering Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is tied for the NFL lead with 14 interceptions.

Turnover issues continue for Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford, but…

Entering last Sunday’s clash with the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams’ signal-caller Matthew Stafford had already thrown 30 TD passes compared to just two interceptions. In fact, the veteran quarterback had turned over the ball only four times during his team’s 9-2 start. That changed dramatically at Charlotte as Stafford was picked off twice in the first quarter—one of those returned for a score—and also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

There will be a few more miscues this Sunday against defensive end Josh Sweat (11.0 sacks) and the Cardinals, but the Rams will escape the desert with its 10th win of the season.

Tennessee Titans end 11-game home losing streak

They have won only one game this season, a wild 22-21 victory at Arizona in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans have had two head coaches this season. Mike McCoy replaced Brian Callahan after the latter opened the season 1-5. The team is averaging an NFL-low 14.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team is in the midst of an 11-game home losing streak that dates back to Week 11 of ‘24.

The favored 3-9 Cleveland Browns are in Nashville on Sunday, which means Titans’ quarterback Cam Ward will be seeing a lot of Myles Garrett. Look for a big effort from the Tennessee defense, which paves the way for a victory.