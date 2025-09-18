Early in the NFL calendar, fans and the national media alike regurgitate a collection of particular phrases and takes in an attempt to swiftly sum up the chaotic September landscape.

Not all this popular discourse is true, and it often distorts the clear image of what's actually happening around the league.

Here are a few popular league myths that need to be busted heading into Week 3.

3 myths heading into Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season

Myth - Mike Vrabel's Patriots will resemble his Titans teams

In his brief tenure in New England, Mike Vrabel has shown at least modest progress in turning the franchise that was in total despair into a competitive power in the weak AFC.

In the off-season, he harped on the formula for the turnaround being similar to his success in Tennessee: pounding the rock and playing physical defense.

Through the first two weeks, that desired formula for victory looks like a pipe dream. The revamped defense is 29th in EPA per play, and the team is averaging a modest 3.9 yards per carry.

The absence of All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez has unquestionably been a detriment to a thin secondary, but underqualified safeties and inept linebacker play suggest that these struggles could persist throughout the rest of the campaign.

The Patriots' ability to take a step forward in 2025 hinges on Drake Maye's development in Josh McDaniels' offense.

If New England takes a leap, it'll be thanks to Drake Maye elevating a roster deprived of talent by putting up gaudy passing numbers and winning some high-scoring affairs.

Myth - Troy Franklin won't continue putting up stellar stats

Lost in the controversy of the Broncos' heartbreaking loss on Sunday was the stellar outing from second-year wide receiver Troy Franklin.

The Oregon product corralled eight of his nine targets for 89 yards and a score, putting together easily his best showing of his young career.

Bo Nix and Franklin were one of the best quarterback and pass-catching tandems throughout their time in Eugene, but that chemistry mysteriously deteriorated in Denver last year.

It was only a matter of time before the Nix and Franklin connection became a force, and the latter, playing 83% of the offensive snaps, helped restore that prior rapport.

Sean Payton's squad is desperate for a receiver opposite of Courtland Sutton to blossom in this aerial attack, and Franklin has the arsenal to slot into that role.

This isn't a one-week wonder—don't be surprised if Franklin emerges as a premier WR2 in the coming months.

Myth - The Houston Texans will bounce-back from their 0-2 start

The Texans are in grave danger of collapse, and we haven't even reached autumn.

It's apparent that this notion, that the club will cakewalk through the AFC South, was gravely exaggerated.

The Colts look stellar, the Jaguars have viable enough pieces to compete, and even the winless Titans appear to be a frisky bunch.

Even if Houston hovers around .500 in the division, they'll have to muster a winning mark against a first-place schedule.

The once-promising CJ Stroud has struggled mightily to be effective under center, failing to complement a defense littered with upside.

Nick Chubb has had moments of brilliance, but his seismic injury risk and lack of depth behind him make the ground game a concern long-term.

There's enough evidence to suggest this team is just too top-heavy.

A daunting path combined with the sluggish start might've already obliterated the Texan's postseason dreams.