Panic meter for every 0-2 NFL team approaching crucial Week 3 action

There are 10 teams with an 0-2 record through two weeks. Let's see how dire each situation is approaching Week 3. Two games does not tell the entire story in an NFL season. As an example, the 2024 Denver Broncos started off 0-2 but finished the year 10-7.

Surely, a team or two that starts 0-2 will find their way into the playoffs, but that is not a guarantee, as each year and each week in the NFL is different. As we quickly approach Week 3 action, we've created a panic meter for each team off to an 0-2 start.

Let's get into those panic meters here, with '1' being no panic at all, and '10' being it's time to panic!

Panic meter for each 0-2 team approaching Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season

New York Jets: 8

Justin Fields is hurt, and the New York Jets looked like a JV team in Week 2. This roster actually is quite solid, but an 0-2 start has this team reeling already. There are multiple reasons to panic for the New York Jets thus far.

New Orleans Saints: 3

Projected to be the worst team in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints have arguably been that, but second-year QB Spencer Rattler did look quite sharp in Week 2. There really isn't a ton for this team to panic about.

Miami Dolphins: 9

It's been ugly for the Miami Dolphins thus far, and unless something radical changes on Thursday Night Football, the Dolphins are going to be in for a world of pain.

Cleveland Browns: 5

The Browns are one of a few teams on this list simply not projected to be very good, so I guess I could dial this down a bit, but you have to wonder if the team needs to begin stacking a few wins for coaches and front office personnel to keep their jobs?

Tennessee Titans: 5

The Tennessee Titans were not going to make the playoffs and were not projected to be very good in 2025. They're 0-2 through two games and look as you'd expect, to the panic meter is in the middle right now.

Chicago Bears: 8

It's been two very sloppy games for the Chicago Bears, so I am going to jump in on the chatter and say that it is time to panic. Caleb Williams hasn't looked great, and this roster is simply too good to not stack some wins.

New York Giants: 7

The New York Giants were never a threat to make the playoffs, but if nothing else, QB Russell Wilson and the offense did play quite well in Week 2. Despite this, they have a brutally tough schedule and are probably going to bench Wilson for Jaxson Dart at some point.

Kansas City Chiefs: 6

Folks, it is time to worry a bit, but at the end of the day, the Kansas City Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, so they should figure something out, but this is the first 0-2 start in the Mahomes era, and that is noteworthy.

Carolina Panthers: 10

You would have loved to have seen a 1-1 start for the Carolina Panthers, but it seems like they have some of the same issues they've had in recent years, so it is indeed time to panic. Bryce Young does not appear to be the answer.

Houston Texans: 9

With poor offensive line play and now a struggling CJ Stroud to boot, the Houston Texans simply have a ton of work to do to get back on track. This team broke out in 2023 but have been regressing in real-time ever since the start of 2024. It is time to panic.