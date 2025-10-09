2025 NFL Trade Block Week 6: Biggest names that could be on the move

The NFL trade machine is already working overtime this year with the Micah Parsons blockbuster at the eve of the season, and now both Joe Flacco and former first-round pick Odafe Oweh being traded recently.

Who else could be on the NFL trade block ahead of Week 6 action? The NFL trade deadline is less than a month away (November 4), and there could be some notable names on the move.

We're going to take a look at a handful of notable names who could be dealt (in no particular order) and which teams could make some sense to acquire them.

2025 NFL Trade Block entering Week 6: Notable names could be on the move

1. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

With the Baltimore Ravens falling to an extremely surprising 1-4 already this season, would anyone be surprised to see them make another couple of moves involving contract-year players? The Ravens are not typically a team we talk about selling at the NFL trade deadline, but they already made the aforementioned deal involving Odafe Oweh, and they might be willing to send off a player like Andrews.

Andrews is 30, Isaiah Likely is back healthy, and this might be Baltimore's last chance to get value for him.

Possible landing spots: Chargers, Jaguars

2. David Njoku, TE, Browns

Teams that do selling at the trade deadline always have a variety of motivations for doing so, but for the Cleveland Browns, it's become apparent that the youth movement is on, especially offensively. With the emergence of young players at almost every position group on that Cleveland offense, it wouldn't be surprising to see Andrew Berry trade away David Njoku to pave the way for even more snaps for rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

Possible landing spots: Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers

3. Kirk Cousins, QB, Falcons

I almost hesitate to put Cousins on this list, but speculation about his future is going to be there until the trade deadline passes. Cousins obviously isn't going to play for the Falcons this year barring injury, but they seem serious about keeping him around absent a fair offer.

And if the Bengals weren't willing to make an offer for Cousins, who would? It might take another injury elsewhere in the league to get the ball rolling on a serious trade discussion here.

Possible landing spots: Next team with a major QB injury