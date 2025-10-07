2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

The NFL is never short on theatrics, and Week 5 was no exception. This is the earliest we’ve pretty much ever seen where nobody in the NFL is undefeated after both the Eagles and Bills, the last remaining undefeated teams, took losses in Week 5.

Heading into Week 6, we have a number of teams coming off early bye weeks and another loaded slate of games overall.

We’ve got a potential Super Bowl preview this week, a couple of the league’s bright young stars at quarterback facing off against each other, and yet another Monday Night Football doubleheader. It’s time for our weekly NFL picks and score predictions for every single game in Week 6.

2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 6 game

Teams on BYE: Vikings, Texans

Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) @ New York Giants (1-4)

Thursday, October 9, 8:15 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles have finally been dethroned. Both of the remaining undefeated teams entering Week 5 (Eagles, Bills) left Sunday's action disappointed this past week, so it stinks to be the teams that have to play them next.

In the Eagles’ case, that’s a divisional opponent in the New York Giants, who are coming off of an ugly loss against the New Orleans Saints, of all teams, in Week 5.

Let’s chat about the Eagles for the moment. Obviously, when you have as much success as the Eagles have had in recent years, you’re going to have a target on your back every single week. It’s not just that playing against the Eagles is every other team’s “Super Bowl”, but that game can be a measuring stick for a lot of teams, and Philly is going to get everyone’s best on a given week.

That should once again be the case against the Giants, but I’m not even sure what the Giants’ “best” looks like at this point. If Jaxson Dart can eliminate turnovers and Cam Skattebo runs wild over the Eagles, maybe something can happen. But without Malik Nabers in the lineup, it’s hard to see the Giants pulling off an upset, even at home.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in this one, and that feels a little stingy, to be honest.

Prediction: Eagles win 31-16