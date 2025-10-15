2025 NFL Trade Block Week 7: Biggest names that could be on the move

With how muddy the NFL is right now, there should be a ton of action at the NFL trade deadline, as the 2025 season appears to be anyone's game right now. There are no more unbeaten teams and over 10 teams that have at least four wins.

This is truly one of the most competitive seasons we've seen in quite some time. The NFL trade deadline is on November 4th, which is right after Week 9 action wraps up. It's now less than a month away, and I can only imagine how many phone calls have been made thus far.

We've got our latest installment of our NFL trade block list, and many of the names will be taken from this list, which was first put out by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Let's get into it here.

NFL Trade Block Week 7: Which players could be on the move?

1. Joel Bitonio, OG, Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio is a free agent at the end of the 2025 NFL Season and flirted with retirement this past offseason. Bitonio has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns and could be moved for a draft pick. He's never experienced consistent winning in the NFL, and a pair of AFC teams could benefit from his services. The Broncos are down to their third-string left guard already, and the Texans need help all over their OL.

Potential Fits: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans

2. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

The New York Jets have too many roster issues to talk about, but QB is the primary one. Breece Hall's name has popped up in trade talks for what feels like months now, and he's a very good, dual-threat running back who would have some very logical fits on a pair of AFC teams hurting for consistent RB play.

Potential Fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Wyatt Teller, OG, Cleveland Browns

Another guard for the Cleveland Browns, Wyatt Teller is a free agent in 2025 and could be on the move. The Browns have to turn the page and rebuild for the future. They also have some younger iOL players who need some reps, so Teller is a logical player to be traded.

Potential Fits: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers