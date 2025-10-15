Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott spark mayhem in latest bold QB predictions

After six weeks, many of us would like to think we know a few things to be certain. But, the only certainty heading into Week 7 is the fact that this is still as unpredictable a league as there is.

The Buffalo Bills dropped their second-straight game.

The Carolina Panthers are 3-3 after beating the Dallas Cowboys.

The Baltimore Ravens are now 1-5.

Jake Moody was a hero on Monday Night Football in a Bears' dramatic win in Washington.

What else could we possibly want? How do we predict anything about this coming week? Well, when it comes to the quarterback position, we're going to continue to try.

Let's have some fun.

Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott do something that hasn't been done in 7 years

The last time two quarterbacks combined for 10 or more passing touchdowns was back during the 2018 season when we saw Patrick Mahomes (6) and Jared Goff (4) make it happen.

Well, get ready to watch another historic battle. Both of these defenses are vulnerable in different ways. The Cowboys are going to score points. We know this. But, the Commanders are going to have to keep up if they want to win.

Between Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott, the two quarterbacks combine for a whopping 10 scores.

Baker Mayfield asserts himself as the MVP favorite with a monstrous game against the Lions

The last time Baker Mayfield played the Lions, he and the Buccaneers walked away having avenged their 2024 playoff loss. But, this time, Mayfield makes an even bigger statement.

We aren't sure, just yet, exactly which weapons Mayfield will be without against Detroit. But, it seems likely he won't have rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have both been dealing with injuries as well.

In addition, Bucky Irving has also been out. But it hasn't mattered.

In that same tone, it doesn't matter who's out there for Mayfield to work with against the Lions. He's going to total four touchdowns in a Bucs win while cementing himself as the MVP frontrunner (with Drake Maye sneaking up close behind).

Caleb Williams sets a new career high against the Saints, but not what you think

Caleb Williams' career-high in rushing came Week 1 of this season when he went for 58 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints are one of the league's worst rushing defenses.

After a game where the Bears rediscovered their rushing attack behind D'Andre Swift, we'll see another strong game from the veteran running back. However, Williams will end the day with 70-plus yards on the ground. He's coming off a game which saw him hold the ball far too long on a couple of occasions. That'll get cleaned up and he'll find a way to escape, making some plays with his legs.

Daniel Jones goes for 300 yards against a legit Chargers passing defense

Having one of the league's top pass defenses, the Chargers are giving up just 177.5 yards per game through the air, which is good for sixth in the NFL. But, Daniel Jones will only further his legend in Indy by going for over 300 against Jesse Minter's crew.

Oh, and the Colts win.

Sam Darnold does something no other QB has done to the Texans this year

Let's keep the same energy and go for another explosive passing game, shall we? The Texans have the NFL's no. 5 passing defense, giving up just over 175 passing yards per game this season. Meanwhile, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is averaging 256.8 passing yards per contest.

In this game, Darnold goes for over 275 yards in a Seahawks win -- something no other quarterback has done to the Texans yet, this season.

Jaguars hold Matthew Stafford to a season-low in London

Finally, we look at a passing defense that's seen better days. The Jaguars are the NFL's third-worst in this category, but Matthew Stafford will be missing Puka Nacua in this one.

Overseas, where the Jaguars are indeed comfortable, they manage to hold Stafford and Davante Adams in check, allowing the Rams quarterback to total less than 180 passing yards. Oddly enough, Stafford has already finished two games with under 200 passing yards. This will be his third on the year.

The Jaguars come away with a big win.