2025 NFL Trade Block Week 7: Biggest names that could be on the move

4. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

A free agent in 2026, Mark Andrews all of a sudden finds himself on a 1-5 Baltimore Ravens team, and it doesn't feel like they are digging out of this one. Andrews is likely not in the Ravens' long-term plans, and he's also seen his name pop up in trade talks for weeks now.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and LA Chargers are both 4-2 teams and in playoff position. Each club could also use a boost at tight end as well.

Potential Fits: Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a very talented EDGE duo in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, but both have struggled to stay healthy in their Dolphins' careers, and with Miami circling the drain, it makes all the sense in the world for Miami to see what they could get for both players.

Pass-rushers are a hot commodity in the NFL, as getting to the QB and generating pressure is one of the most important things a defense can do.

Potential Fits: San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles

6. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a standoff in the 2025 NFL Offseason, but it ended with Hendrickson returning to the Bengals on a revised one-year deal. He's going to hit the open market next offseason, but the Bengals surely did not think the season would go off the rails.

Now losers of four in a row, Joe Burrow is likely out for the season, so this year is going to go down the drain. It'd be wise for the Bengals' front office to get what they can for Hendrickson, as a few teams could have legitimate interest.

Potential Fits: San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts