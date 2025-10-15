Week 7 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

When the lights come on in Week 7, NFL fans will be treated to a number of outstanding matchups once again.

The Week 7 schedule includes a handful of division leaders playing in primetime, a potential NFC Championship matchup (or two...), and an international game that kind of has a sneaky Super Bowl potential at this stage of the year, believe it or not.

We're going to do our best to pick winners and predict the final score of each of these games, taking into account what each team has done up to this point, where they are at injury-wise in Week 7, where each game is being played, and how things could play out in some awesome matchups.

2025 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Every Primetime Game in Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

Thursday, October 16, 8:15 PM ET

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the cusp of falling completely out of relevance in the middle of October, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to push them over the edge. What more could you ask for if you're Pittsburgh?

The Steelers had an early bye week this season, so playing on a short week here shouldn't be that big of a deal for them. They've got to maintain focus as they try to create separation in a division that is about as shockingly there for the taking as any, especially this early in the season.

The Steelers finding a way to improve to 5-1 on Thursday night against the Bengals would create such a massive gap between them and everyone else in the AFC North that they would have arguably the biggest margin for error of any team in the league.

This matchup features the two oldest starting quarterbacks in the league with Aaron Rodgers leading the Steelers and Joe Flacco leading the Bengals. It's going to be so weird to see the collection of players on the field for these two squads, but the Steelers have to get this one taken care of. They are 5.5-point favorites, and an upset by the Bengals would be the shocker of the week. I do think the Bengals can keep it close.

Prediction: Steelers win 23-20