2025 NFL Trade Block Week 7: Biggest names that could be on the move

10. Russell Wilson, QB, New York Giants

Russell Wilson got just three starts before heading to the bench, and it seems like he's not going to get his job back, either. The New York Giants kind of panicked in the offseason when they signed Wilson and Jameis Winston. The veteran Winston is much more suited to be the backup QB to Jaxson Dart, who is 2-1 in his three starts thus far.

Right now, a potential destination for Wilson isn't clear, but you get the feeling that the Giants would not hesitate to make the move if a team saw their QB go down with some sort of injury.

Potential Fits: Any team with an urgent QB need arising

11. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku could see his time in Cleveland come to an end. Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr has been great this year and feels like the long-term answer at this position. There are a couple of teams who could use another pass-catcher, as Njoku has been a reliable receiving tight end for most of his NFL career.

A team like the LA Chargers or even Tampa Bay Buccaneers could come calling for a boost in their passing attack.

Potential Fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Kevin Zeitler, OG, Tennessee Titans

Kevin Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans and is still a very talented player. I am not sure Zeitler expected the Titans to be this bad, but with him getting up there in age and perhaps in his final year or two in the NFL, the Titans and Zeitler should see the end of the road in Tennessee.

Offensive line play across the NFL is always suffering a bit, and the veteran Zeitler has been one of the best and most consistent players at his position in the NFL. The Texans or Seattle Seahawks would make some sense here.

Potential Fits: Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks