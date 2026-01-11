2026 NFL Draft: 3 notable quarterbacks who could be traded before the draft

There has been a lot of quarterback action in the recent history of the NFL. Much of it was started when Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, other big names like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and others got traded.

We've also seen teams take some massive swings in free agency to try and shore up the QB position. All in all, teams are exhausting every single option to try and improve the most important position in all of sports, and you can't blame the front offices for that.

Let's talk about three quarterbacks who could be traded before the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around in late April.

These three quarterbacks could get traded before the 2026 NFL Draft

Mac Jones

Mac Jones played quite well for the San Francisco 49ers while Brock Purdy was recovering from a toe injury earlier in 2025. Jones did previous have a nice rookie season with the New England Patriots, so he's got two very strong years of football in his career.

Still rather young, Jones is someone who is good enough to be a starter on a team with a very strong supporting cast. The Minnesota Vikings would make a lot of sense for Jones, as he's got one more year under contract and could thrive with that team.

The Vikings got some poor QB play from JJ McCarthy this year and could at least bring someone in to compete with him, but Jones would likely win that job. With how well he played this year, teams will take note of that and try to peel him away from San Fran. Brock Purdy obviously isn't going anywhere, as he just signed a huge deal, but Jones is someone who could definitely be had for the right price.