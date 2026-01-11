2026 NFL Draft: 3 notable quarterbacks who could be traded before the draft

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals bottomed out this year and are in need of a new head coach. To a degree, the team also signaled the end of the Kyler Murray era, and with GM Monti Ossenfort still on the job, it feels like it's only a matter of time before Murray is on a new team.

The thing with Kyler Murray is that he does have the profile of a very good, dual-threat QB. He's been able to create off-schedule with his legs and can win from the pocket at times, but neither of those things have come together in the same season, and we're to the point now where it just feels like this is who he is.

Murray is an average QB with some 'very good' upside in the right system, and to be fair, it's not like the Cardinals have given him that. A fresh start is likely coming for both sides, and any team with QB inconsistencies could come calling. The Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Jets might have interest in Murray for a few seasons for the right price.

Tua Tagovailoa

Trading Tua Tagovailoa is going to be a harder thing to do - the Miami Dolphins have a new regime in place, for the most part, and are going to rip this Band-Aid off and move on from Tagovailoa in some way. Ideally, the Dolphins are able to find a trade partner, but they might not get much of anything back for him and may actually have to incentivize a team to acquire him with that massive contract.

Unfortunately, the concussions that he's suffered over the years really seem to be impacting his play. When he was healthy a few years ago, he was throwing the ball all over the place and turned into one of the more prolific passers in the league for a short time.

He clearly needs a fresh start, and a team desperate enough could come calling.