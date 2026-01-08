NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team ahead of 2026 offseason

The regular season is over, and 18 teams are already onto the 2026 offseason. While the other 14 teams are preparing for the playoffs and Wild Card weekend, the other 18 are making adjustments to their coaching staffs, rosters, and getting prepared for NFL Free Agency and the Draft, which are just a couple of months away at this point.

After reflecting on the 2025 season and looking ahead to 2026, we want to take a closer look at where every team stands heading into the offseason. This won't be strictly based on each team's record in 2025, but a combination of how they looked in 2025 and how they maybe project in 2026.

What kinds of assets do each of these teams have to work with this offseason? If they are a team currently looking for a new head coach, do they have an attractive overall situation? We're breaking all of that down in these NFL Power Rankings for non-playoff teams entering the offseason.

NFL Power Rankings: Non-playoff teams ranked worst to best heading into 2026 offseason

18. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns don't have a bare cupboard at least, but this is the most cursed job in professional sports. Some new head coach is going to have to come in and break that curse. And while we're not talking about a literal hex on this franchise, we are talking about the fact that this job just seems to doom whoever accepts it, no matter what.

Nobody has been able to find any measure of sustained success with this team. The Browns don't have a quarterback. They have to rebuild the offensive line. Their best player is now in his 30s. This one is a tough sell, but you never know when the right combination of head coach and QB will come along.

17. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have to have one of the most "eh" rosters in the NFL heading into the 2026 offseason. There's a lot of work for GM Monti Ossenfort to do, and even though a new head coach coming in could get Kyler Murray back on board, a new head coach almost always means a new quarterback at some point.

The Cardinals struggled badly with injuries. Their defense needs to be revamped. Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a bust, or is he going to figure it out in 2026 (with the Cardinals, or someone else)?