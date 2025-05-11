2026 NFL Draft: 3 teams already plotting to make a major move next April

The 2026 NFL Draft is still 11 months away, but it's clear that these three teams are already plotting to make a major move. Part of what is so hard about building a winning team is having to primarily build through the NFL Draft, and that isn't easy.

Drafts vary in terms of overall talent and what positions have more or less talent. Well, based on the moves of a few teams this offseason, we can reasonably guess that some of them could already be plotting to make a major move in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Which three teams do we have in mind for this?

2026 NFL Draft: These teams are slowly plotting to make a major move...

Cleveland Browns

The main driving force here is obviously the Cleveland Browns now having two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft - they moved down three slots at the top of this year's draft and got the Jacksonville Jaguars first-rounder for next April.

Well, with Cleveland obviously not having a franchise QB in the building, they could simply 'stink' enough to pick high enough to not need to make a bold move, but why did they acquire a second first-rounder?

To me, Andrew Berry might have something bigger up his sleeve, as passing up on Travis Hunter may have been one of the hardest things he's had to do as a GM. I would not be shocked if the Browns had a major move in the works.

Pittsburgh Steelers

You would think that given the moves they made (or didn't make) at QB this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be thinking of pulling off a major move in the 2026 NFL Draft. Right now, I am sure they would still be interested in signing Aaron Rodgers, as they only brought back Mason Rudolph and took Will Howard late in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the QB class projected to be a lot better in 2026, GM Omar Khan might be in a position where he's almost forced to make an aggressive move to draft a legitimate rookie QB. Given that the Steelers are usually good for nine or 10 wins a year, Khan may have to make a huge move up the first round order to land 'his guy.'

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles already have a ton of capital for the 2026 NFL Draft, and given how loaded their roster already is, GM Howie Roseman may see a better path forward to package many of these picks to perhaps end up with a second first-rounder.

Roseman has been among the best and most aggressive GMs in the NFL, and it's allow him to build two Super Bowl teams. According to Pro Sports Transactions, Philly will have two third-round picks and three fifth-round picks in next year's draft - that could be a ton of capital for Roseman to cook something up with, and no one would be surprised if he had a major move up his sleeve.