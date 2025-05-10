NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks for the 2025 season

There may not be many elite quarterbacks in the NFL. Let's power rank the 10 best as we progress through the 2025 NFL Offseason. Being that today's NFL is becoming more and more QB-centric, teams are getting more aggressive in trying to find the next elite passer.

The 2024 NFL Draft could have set the stage for a few teams to find the next great QB. Teams like the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos may have struck gold with their young QBs, and other teams like the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have to be optimistic about their futures.

As the 2025 NFL Offseason progresses, let's power rank the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL. Who tops the list?

NFL Power Rankings: Who are the league's 10 best quarterbacks?

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw for more touchdown passes in 2024 than players like Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Jayden Daniels, and Matthew Stafford. As the season went on, Nix really showed a strong command for the Broncos offense, and given that he's much mre mobile than people thought, Nix is 10th in our QB power rankings.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

In two career playoff appearances, the Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers have looked flat-out terrible, and you have to wonder if LA is really going to go anywhere worthwhile with Herbert as their QB. He's still been very good since entering the NFL, but he's really not among the elite passers in our game.

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love did regress just a bit in 2024, but the Packers did win 11 games, so they are trending in the right direction. Love will need to ascend a little bit more if he wants to help Green Bay become a contender in this league. He's no. 8 in our QB power rankings.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Still slinging it at a high level even as he approaches 40 years old, there is a distinct reason why the Los Angeles Rams are still seen as contenders in the NFL - Matthew Stafford is why. Back with the team for another season in 2025, the Rams could absolutely make a Super Bowl run if they avoid getting brutally hurt like they were in the first quarter of the 2024 NFL Season.

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has seen his statistical production take a hit over the last two seasons, but the Kansas City Chiefs did win the Super Bowl back in 2024. The Chiefs and Mahomes really do not feel quite as dominant as they have been in recent years, and I am not sure Mahomes himself is the clear-cut best QB in the league at this point.