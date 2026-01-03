2026 NFL Draft: 3 teams that could trade their first-round pick

What we have seen in recent offseasons are teams being willing to make major moves for immediate upgrades. First-round picks are traded pretty frequently now, so it's not going to come as a surprise if more teams do this in 2026.

There are multiple teams that have more than one first-rounder, so that could be a good place to start.

Let's talk about three teams that might trade their first-round pick in 2026.

Which three teams could trade their first-round pick in 2026?

Denver Broncos

Currently, the Denver Broncos own the 31st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This offense has a need for a game-changing weapon, and it seems like the Broncos at least sniffed around at the possibility of adding Jaylen Waddle at the NFL trade deadline. With much of their key players locked up, no more Russell Wilson contract on their books, and a wide open Super Bowl window, the Broncos could strike and make a huge deal.

This team also has a young, stud quarterback in Bo Nix on his rookie deal. This is the exact type of situation where teams get aggressive in trying to maximize what could be a very small window they have. The Broncos could be aggressive.

New York Jets

The New York Jets are currently picking at 3 and 18 in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they have a ton of high-end capital to work with. If the Jets want to play the long game with this roster rebuild, there is a chance the 2027 NFL Draft could be where GM Darren Mougey takes a major swing at the position.

This team has three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. For the time being, could Mougey package the lower first-round pick for a trade for Kyler Murray? I believe it's possible - Murray would give the team a legitimate upgrade at the position and someone who could hold the fort down for a couple of years while Mougey and his staff hopefully fill out the rest of the roster with long-term talent.

The Jets have five first-round picks across the next two NFL Drafts, but I am not sure all five get used on NFL Draft prospects.

New England Patriots

Currently picking 30th overall, the New England Patriots might be willing to trade their first-round pick. The Pats might be in a similar situation as the Denver Broncos to where they are willing to move their first-rounder in a major trade for a weapon upgrade on offense.

It isn't a 100% guarantee who could be available this coming offseason, but wide receiver trades, for example, have become more common in today's NFL. De-facto GM Eliot Wolf has a borderline-elite QB on his hands in Drake Maye and a roster that could benefit from a boost on offense.