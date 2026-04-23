2026 NFL Draft: 5 big trades that could change the entire 1st round

The 2026 NFL Draft may not have the number of blue-chip prospects you'd ideally like to see, but a lack of blue-chip players could end up creating a frenzy of activity on the trade market.

There is a general expectation as the first round draws closer that there could be a ton of trades in the top 32 picks overall with teams scrambling to get the top guys on their board at specific positions, and teams possibly jumping into the back end of the 1st round for quarterbacks.

What kinds of big trades could we end up seeing in the 1st round, maybe even some involving players?

2026 NFL Draft: 5 trades that would shake up the 1st round

1. Saints trading up for Arvell Reese (3rd overall)

This is a trade idea that was floated out there in Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft, and it could make some sense. Saints GM Mickey Loomis has made a trade like this before when he moved up for Marcus Davenport, giving up a future 1st-round pick in the process.

With Tyler Shough in place as the team's franchise QB, the only question with a move like this is whether or not Shough has enough runway to cause the Saints to give up a 1st-round pick in a loaded draft at the quarterback position. A trade like this would indicate serious commitment to Shough.

2. Rams trading up for Jeremiyah Love (4th overall)

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the few teams in this year's draft that could realistically justify trading away a future 1st-round pick to move up for a running back. This is a team on the cusp of winning a championship (again), and Jeremiyah Love can help them get over that hump.

It would cost them a lot to get up from 13 to the 4th overall slot, and you'd have to convince the Titans not to take Jeremiyah Love or Sonny Styles in this scenario, but the Rams moving up for Love would be the biggest story of the entire night if it happened.

3. Lions trade up for Kadyn Proctor or Francis Mauigoa (7th-13th overall)

The Detroit Lions are currently slated to pick 17th overall, but there could be a huge run on offensive linemen in the first round of this draft. We know the Lions desperately need another offensive tackle after moving on from Taylor Decker this offseason, and the latest rumors have Alabama's Kadyn Proctor as their preferred target.

To get Proctor, the Lions might have to jump all the way into the top 10 picks overall. The Chiefs could be interested in tackles with the 9th overall pick, and so could the Giants at 10 or the Dolphins at 11. If Mauigoa is still on the board at 7 overall, the Lions might jump up to get him. If Proctor is still there at 12 or 13, they might look into jumping up a few spots to secure their guy.

4. Cardinals move back into 1st round for QB Ty Simpson

This would fit in the category of "low hanging fruit" as far as draft trades are concerned, but if the Cardinals like Ty Simpson that much, they might as well get the 5th-year option on his contract. I can't see the Cardinals moving up far enough to cost them a future 1st-round pick by any stretch, but if they can trade down off of that 3rd overall spot, pick up extra capital, and then find a way to maneuver for Simpson?

That might be the best-case scenario for this team.

5. Jaguars send Seahawks a haul to get back into 1st round (32nd overall)

There's been some late chatter about the Jacksonville Jaguars potentially wanting to sneak into the 1st round. The Jags have a boatload of picks on Day 2 and 3, but nothing in the 1st round after last year's blockbuster Travis Hunter trade.

The Seahawks need more picks. They are currently only slated to pick four times in this draft. If they make a deal with the Jaguars, they could realistically ask for 56th overall pick, 81st overall pick, and 100th overall pick in exchange for the 32nd pick and maybe something on Day 3, or a future pick.

Who would the Jaguars be moving up for? Maybe in this type of class, it could be a linebacker to replace Devin Lloyd, or maybe one of the top safety or defensive line prospects in the class.