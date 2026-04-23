2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

Well, we've made it. The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, and after months of speculation, we'll all see where teams plan on using their picks on this year. For Round 1, there are a slew of teams set to have two first-round picks, but there isn't enough blue-chip talent to go around.

This could force teams to want to trade down from their top spots in order to recoup more capital later on, but it could also force teams to want to trade up to try and land some of the few prospects that feel like slam-dunks.

For the final time in the 2026 draft cycle, let's get into a first round mock draft featuring notable trades all over the place.

Final 2026 NFL Mock Draft with a ton of chaotic action near the top

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The interesting thing here is that Fernando Mendoza may not start immediately, as the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins in free agency. Las Vegas might be playing the long game here with Mendoza, and it could pay off. There isn't one 'right' way to develop a quarterback in the NFL, as some have done quite well for themselves sitting for a year and playing immediately.

Vegas probably values Mendoza 'sitting and learning' from the veteran Cousins for some period of time.

2. New York Jets - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

It's gone back and forth between David Bailey and Arvell Reese, but where Bailey has an advantage is that his position is 100 percent locked in for the NFL. It's not a guarantee if Reese will be a true EDGE or an off-ball linebacker. He profiles nicely as both, but the Jets opt to take Bailey and his flat-out insane pass-rushing upside.

These first two picks come at no surprise.