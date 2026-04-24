2026 NFL Draft, Day 2: 3 logical team fits that could not make more sense

With the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, all eyes now turn to day two, with day three, the final day, being on Saturday. The second and third rounds come off the board here on Friday night, and this could truly be the sweet spot of the draft.

This is where draft pick value meets prospect talent, so there will be a ton of future starters here, but the development of these players could take some time, which is a main difference with Round 1 prospects, who are typically called on to contribute immediately.

Ahead of Rounds 2 and 3, we outlined three logical team fits that honestly make too much sense.

These Day 2 fits in the 2026 NFL Draft would almost make too much sense

San Francisco 49ers take Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at pick 33

The San Francisco 49ers could be licking their chops at the idea of Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at pick 33. McNeil-Warren was a first-round prospect in many mock drafts throughout the draft cycle, and the Niners could snag him off the board immediately. A physical safety who could feast near the line of scrimmage, McNeil-Warren would also be a 'best player available' approach for a team in San Francisco who is still missing another impact player in the secondary.

Well, McNeil-Warren is right there for the taking.

Denver Broncos take Josiah Trotter at pick 62

The Denver Broncos have a need at linebacker, as it's the weakest part of their defense, and for some reason, the Broncos downgraded here in the offseason, cutting Dre Greenlaw and re-signing Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Denver needs some long-term help at this position. Third-year player Jonah Elliss will move from his EDGE spot to inside linebacker and could be one long-term fixture there, but there aren't any guarantees with Elliss.

Josiah Trotter has NFL bloodlines and is a downhill 'thumper' at the position. He's going to be great in defending the run and would also simply represent the Broncos actually using legitimate NFL Draft capital on the position, something they have not done for quite some time.