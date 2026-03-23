2026 NFL Draft: Each team with multiple first-round picks as April approaches

I have a theory - the idea of first-round picks is a much more appealing thing than actually having first-round picks. What I mean by that is that in today's NFL, it is truly an insane challenge to hit on a first-round pick.

To an extent, it is a guessing game. Sure, there are some can't-miss, blue-chip prospects, but many front offices are truly just taking a shot in the dark. There are a good number of teams that have two first-round picks, which is awesome, but those picks are only as good as the front offices make them.

For example, the Miami Dolphins became the latest team in the NFL to snatch a second first-rounder, as they sent Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. However, how truly likely is it that the Dolphins will be able to use that extra first-round pick to find a player who will have as big an impact as Waddle did and will continue to have? In my opinion, it's not likely. Anyway, let's dive into the five teams that have multiple first-round NFL Draft picks this year.

Here is each team that has multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

New York Jets (2 and 16)

The New York Jets got to work during the NFL trade deadline in 2025. They traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Not only do the Jets have two first-round picks this year, but they have three in 2027. Next year's class is expected to be a lot deeper at quarterback, too. The Jets, all of a sudden, have enough NFL Draft capital to finally put this franchise on a legitimate path to success.

Cleveland Browns (6 and 24)

Thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars trading up back in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have two first-round picks. General Manager Andrew Berry had a stellar rookie class in 2025, and if he can do the same in 2026, the Browns will absolutely be a lot better than you think.