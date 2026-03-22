2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Panthers mock draft after major free agent spending

The Carolina Panthers are not afraid to spend big-time in free agency, and it's been a theme of General Manager Dan Morgan's tenure. The team did make some strides in 2025, too. Despite finishing with a losing record, Carolina won the NFC South and did give the Los Angeles Rams some fits in the Wild Card Round.

However, an 8-9 team is still a losing team and in many instances a flat-out bad team. Sure, the Panthers season was great for the fans, but the roster still has some notable question marks, and there might still be some questions about the quarterback. In 2026, something has to give one way or another.

After a massive spending spree in free agency for Carolina, let's get into a Panthers mock draft here.

Updated Carolina Panthers mock draft following active free agency

19. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Given how well Tetairoa McMillan played in 2025, I'd not be shocked if the front office sought out another big, physical wide receiver. It would really put a strain on opposing defenses. Denzel Boston is a physical receiver in the mold of Puka Nacua, and the Panthers do actually have a need for another pass-catcher.

Boston is 6-4 and 212 pounds, so he's almost identical in size to McMillan, who caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. Opposing defensive backs would have a heck of a time stopping this potential duo.

51. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Adding some help in the secondary would also not be a bad idea. The Panthers take Brandon Cisse from South Carolina here in the second round. The secondary investment has been notable from Morgan, and in free agency, the defensive line and linebacking group saw major additions. Carolina's defense has been a bit of an issue in recent years, so it's up to Morgan to figure out some long-term solutions.

If the defense can take another step forward in 2026, the Panthers would begin to round-out as a complete team.