2026 NFL Draft: Identifying the best draft picks from all seven rounds

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the books, and while this class was not the most talented, there were some stellar prospects available in all seven rounds, and that is truly the case each season. And like every year, teams got some great value, while others absolutely overdrafted in certain spots.

With the draft done, the most notable roster changes a team can make are over, unless a front office decides to make some sort of major trade later this offseason. That could be on the table for someone like AJ Brown, but even that is not a guarantee.

Let's continue to focus on the NFL Draft for a little bit longer and look at the best picks from every round.

The best draft pick from each round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1 - Fernando Mendoza, Pick 1, Las Vegas Raiders

It's hard to not put Fernando Mendoza as the best pick in Round 1, and yes, it is going to take multiple years for any draft pick to pan out, one way or another, but we can still talk about the value that teams got and the major needs that were filled in the process.

For the Raiders, not only did they fill the most important need in sports, but they also could have gotten the very best prospect in the class, position value aside.

Round 2 - CJ Allen, Pick 53, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts had a major need in the middle of their defense, and all they got was CJ Allen, a perfect fit for the middle of the unit and someone who can absolutely wear the green dot. Allen is more of a steady starter - he's not going to be that linebacker who consistently makes splash plays, but he's going to constantly be in the right place at the right time and also did fill a rather major need for Indy.

The Colts started 7-1 in 2025 before the wheels fell off, so it's not like this team isn't capable of being among the best. Allen should be able to come in and start immediately, perhaps for the next decade, honestly.