NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl matchups for the 2026 season

Even with the bulk of the 2026 NFL Offseason stil not yet happening, we've already looked pretty deeply into the upcoming season, and for good reason. More than in previous years, the 2025 campaign was littered with parity, and it featured a ton of competitive teams.

This even spilled into the playoffs with some shocking results. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots had missed the playoffs entirely in the previous season, but made the Super Bowl in 2025. While something that drastic might not be on the table for 2026, you could make an argument for a slew of teams to make the Super Bowl.

We've power-ranked the most likely Super Bowl matchups for 2026, basing our rankings on the sheer roster talent right now and even how some of these teams did in the previous season. There's truly a ton of different possibilities.

Power-ranking the most likely Super Bowl matchups for the 2026 season

6. Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

It really would not be a shock to see the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in 2026. Thanks to a below-average secondary, the Rams fell short in the NFC playoffs in 2025. However, the front office went out and fixed the secondary with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

At this point, it's nearly impossible to find a notable roster hole on this roster, and the same could be said for the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore's naggy injuries at the beginning of the season proved to be too big of a hill to climb, but major injuries like that typically do not follow a team year over year. With a new head coach in town in Jesse Minter, a defensive mastermind, the Ravens could thrust back to the top of the AFC.

5. New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

We'd rank a Super Bowl repeat higher, but it's quite hard for a team to reach the big game two years in a row. Seattle might have the ability to given how strong the defense is, but the New England Patriots schedule is getting a lot tougher, so a repeat of 2025 doesn't feel all that likely.

But these two teams did get to the Super Bowl in 2025 for a reason. It can't be ruled out from happening again in 2026.