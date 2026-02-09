2026 NFL Draft: Official Round 1 order following Super Bowl 60

Picks 17-32

17. Detroit Lions

Detroit doesn't have an absence of talent, as their issue in 2025 was health. This might be a pick where the Lions could really look to shore up a weakness given how good the rest of the roster is right now.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will likely bring in a veteran passer this offseason to compete with JJ McCarthy. This pick might look to address a weakness, like in the secondary.

19. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers still need to get better at the quarterback position, and if someone like Ty Simpson falls this far, the Panthers could take a swing.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

The Cowboys having two picks in the top-20 could really do wonders for their chances in 2026. Double-dipping on the defensive side of the ball is realistic.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Hiring Mike McCarthy as head coach, the Pittsburgh Steelers might finally have some offensive competency in 2026. That's where this pick could be used.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

The offensive line should be a huge point of emphasis this offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers. You'd like to think that the front office finally gets that unit situated in the NFL Draft, at the latest.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have already undergone some notable changes this offseason, and there is a world where this pick is along the offensive line, as both Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson could retire.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The Browns also pick with the 24th overall selection, and if General Manager Andrew Berry can again bring in a strong rookie class in 2026, the Browns could be a frisky team this upcoming season.

25. Chicago Bears

Chicago will surely overhaul the defensive line this offseason, so don't be surprised if this team makes a push with that group in 2026. I could see the Bears trying to swing a trade for Maxx Crosby, for example.

26. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo needs serious help at cornerback and at wide receiver. You get the sense that those two positions will be points of emphasis in 2026.

27. San Francisco 49ers

It's sometimes hard to see what the San Francisco 49ers need given how banged-up the team was in 2025, but this could be a 'best player available' spot for the Niners.

28. Houston Texans

Houston could probably use another starter along the defensive line, but adding to a strength and addressing the interior defensive line is also on the table.

29. Los Angeles Rams

The second first-round pick for the Rams, I'd be shocked if they did not address the secondary at some point in Round 1.

30. Denver Broncos

Had Bo Nix not gotten hurt, the Denver Broncos may have very likely won the Super Bowl this year. This could be a pick the Broncos look to trade during the free agency period for a top-end pass-catcher like AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle.

31. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots were exposed in Super Bowl 60, but that doesn't mean all is lost. The Pats absolutely need another wide receiver and could even use another starter on the offensive line as well. With a ton of NFL Draft capital and the ability to spend in free agency, the Patriots will be just fine.

32. Seattle Seahawks

The winners of Super Bowl 60, the Seattle Seahawks can get creative with this pick, but might end up opting to beef up a position of strength. It would not be a shock if this pick was on the defensive side of the ball.