2026 NFL Power Rankings: Offseason power rankings after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

The 2025-26 NFL season is officially over with the Seattle Seahawks, led by Sam Darnold, winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. I was one of Seattle's bigger skeptics going into the 2025 season with that team taking on so much change, but they did more than just make it work.

Now we enter yet another offseason loaded with intrigue, and 10 teams have already made major changes at the head coach position. NFL free agency is just over the horizon, and we're not even all that far off from the 2026 NFL Draft at this point.

With the offseason hitting the. ground running, we're going to take a look at our first full offseason power rankings now that the Super Bowl is in the rearview.

NFL Power Rankings: Offseason power rankings after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

32. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were not technically the last team to hire a head coach this offseason, but only because Klint Kubiak couldn't be hired by the Raiders until after the Super Bowl. This team has ownership issues, a quarterback dilemma on its hands, and a lot of work to do to get this roster to a point where it can actually compete in the loaded NFC West.

31. New York Jets

The Jets have multiple first-round picks to work with in this year's draft (and plenty of draft capital on top of that), but this year's incoming crop of prospects doesn't appear likely to provide them with a long-term solution at quarterback. Unless there is some type of Tyler Shough prospect (maybe Ty Simpson...).

The Jets have more work to do than most, but a floor-raising veteran at QB could at least have this team competitive in 2026.

30. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons' franchise quarterback is hurt. One of their best weapons (Kyle Pitts) is scheduled to hit free agency. Their Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate (James Pearce Jr.) is in serious off-the-field trouble. Kevin Stefanski has a lot of work ahead of him and the Falcons might take two steps back before taking any forward.

29. Cleveland Browns

While the Cleveland Browns are a complete mess on the offensive side of the ball, their defense is ridiculous. This team has to get it right in the 2026 offseason when it comes to rebuilding the offensive line, overhauling the wide receiver position, and getting someone who can at least operate the offense for Todd Monken consistently.