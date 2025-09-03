While the NFL Draft remains months away, Week 1 of the college football campaign provided league executives and fans alike plenty to think about.

While past performance and spring grades set the spotlight on a large crop of ballplayers, a specific handful of prospects wasted no time making a statement, flashing tools and production that could push them up boards should the momentum hold.

From potential NFL signal-callers to explosive and dynamic pass rushers, these five players came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, grabbing the eye of NFL decision makers.

2026 NFL Draft prospects that helped their stock following Week 1 action

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier wasn't perfect against the Top 10 ranked Tigers, but his stock rose sharply in leading LSU to an opening week road victory against Clemson. We've known for a long time about the fundamental arm talent and confidence to push the ball vertically, but consistency, decision-making, maneuverability inside the pocket, and handling of pressure were the sticking points that consistently popped on Saturday evening in Death Valley.

A five-year member of the LSU program, Nussmeier was anticipatory over the middle, his footwork and overall mechanics in his lower looked refined, and more importantly, he avoided the reckless turnover-worthy plays that have occasionally marred his tape in prior campaigns. While Clemson's version of Death Valley can often lead to a lack of offensive execution, LSU’s offense never looked sped up — a reflection of his processing speed and comfort running the show.

Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals have a matchup ahead with Louisiana Tech before hosting the Florida Gators in their SEC opener in Week 3.

Miami ED Rueben Bain Jr

What else can you say about Bain Jr's performance against the No. 6 ranked Fighting Irish in Week 1? 5 tackles, 4 pressures, two QB hurries, a sack... he was flat out unblockable against a Notre Dame front five historically known for it's prowess up front.

While the Hurricanes lost a litany of talent from their 2024 roster, Bain returned to the fold in South Beach this fall to lead an inspired and hungry Hurricanes roster. Despite the Irish's efforts to chip and double Bain throughout the evening, his ability at 6-foot-3, 274 pounds (verified measurements) to slide up and down the defensive front, and defeat the man, or men, in his way, was outstanding to watch all evening long. A power-laden rusher with the fluidity and closing speed to also win the outside shoulder, Bain looked every bit the part of a potential Day 1 pick come next April.

LSU DB Mansoor Delane

A transfer to Baton Rouge after three seasons at Virginia Tech, Delane allowed just one catch on eight targets against the high-octane aerial attack of Clemson. While Delane fails to parrallel the hype and attention of former LSU secondary headliners in the Derek Stingley, Patrick Peterson, or Tyrann Mathieu, his early production as HC Brian Kelly's CB1 showcased a player the long-time bench boss can rely on once SEC play hits. Delane, who had scattered Day 2 grades from teams entering last fall, touts all the tools NFL defenses eye in a high-level perimeter stalwart.

Florida State SAF Earl Little Jr

A former rotational contributor at Alabama, Little had a tad bit more juice in the tank on Saturday when his now Seminoles upset his former club. Whether he was lined up in man against a tight end, buzzed back as the single high safety, or attacking the alley against the run, Little was sensational in his 2025 debut.

While expectations have risen since Saturday evening for a Florida State roster unsure of it's identity heading into the fall, Little's presence within a highly athletic and physical back seven have forced many to reevaluate just "how good" the Seminoles and HC Mike Norvell could be this fall. He's a bit of a tweener at this point in time for teams, but his speed, alignment versatility, and tone-setting mentality has already forced scouts to dive back into the tape on Little.

UTSA RB Robert Henry Jr

A small-school name to become familiar with as the season progresses, Robert Henry Jr introduced himself to the nation following his performance against Texas A&M in Week 1.

A former first-team JUCO All-American at Jones College (Mississippi), Henry amassed 177 yards on the ground, on a ridiculous 11.1 yards a carry that included two trips to paydirt. While the Roadrunners ultimately fell by 18 to the SEC powerhouse, Henry was the story of the evening as another name out of the UTSA program to bold and highlight when it comes to next year's draft.

Led by long-time head coach Jeff Traylor, Henry could join a long list of Roadrunners to make their way to the next level, with names in Riq Woolen (Seattle), Zah Frazier (Bears) and Spencer Burford (49ers) leading the way as notables at the next level.

UTSA isn't annually discussed as one of the country's premier NFL feeder programs, but year after year Traylor has continued to draw evaluators from near and far to scout a roster loaded with high level athletes.