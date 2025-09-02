Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 1 action

The 2025 NFL season is about to kick off in just a couple of days, which means it's nearly time to set your first fantasy football lineup of the season. And it also means that it's the last chance you'll have to get those preemptive waiver wire claims submitted before guys start showing stuff on the field.

Fantasy football waivers is obviously an inexact science when you're doing more projecting than reacting, but there's tremendous value in being ahead of the curve. You can not only fortify your own roster, but potentially create some future trade value throughout the course of the season if you end up being right about someone.

There are a handful of notable players who are still sort of sitting around in many leagues that would be worth looking into, especially if you're playing in a deeper league. Who might be worth scooping up off the fantasy football waiver wire ahead of Week 1 action?

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Ollie Gordon, Braelon Allen lead top options

1. Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

One of the top waiver claims this week should be New York Jets running back Braelon Allen. The Jets have maintained a pretty consistent message about involving Allen a lot in the offense this coming season, and he was impressive in a small sample size last year. It's a new coaching staff in New York this year and Allen is rostered currently in just 55 percent of leagues.

It wouldn't be worth using your entire waiver budget to get him, but it would be worth it if you can sneak him onto your roster right now, because he has a chance to be a major contributor over the course of the season.

2. Ollie Gordon III, RB, Dolphins

There are already some injury question marks for the Miami Dolphins offensively this season, and while De'Von Achane is expected to play Week1 against the Colts, we might get a really healthy dose of rookie Ollie Gordon. Gordon was impressive in the preseason for the Dolphins, enough to the point that they kept just three backs on the 53-man roster with Jaylen Wright dealing with an injury.

Even with a deeper backfield in Miami, Gordon is worth taking a shot on now. He's rostered in just 42 percent of leagues, so there might be a good chance he can be scooped up ahead of Week 1.

3. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

The news of Quinshon Judkins returning to the fold feels like maybe a small speed bump for fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, but Sampson's hype train is still chugging along.

For those paying attention in the preseason, Sampson was running with the Browns' 1st-team offense and looks like he'll be an immediate factor in Week 1 as both a runner and receiver. We can't rule out the team reverting to the more experienced Jerome Ford, but Sampson is worth taking a shot on. He's rostered in just 42 percent of leagues and could post RB2-level numbers this season.

4. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

Adam Thielen's overall fantasy value took a shot when the Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan in the Spring, but his value has gotten a substantial boost now that he's back with the Minnesota Vikings. Even with question marks surrounding young quarterback JJ McCarthy, Thielen has a chance to be a major weapon for the Vikings early on.

Justin Jefferson is going to draw so much attention, and the Vikings are going to rely on Thielen to come through on third downs as well as in the red zone. If you have a player injured in Week 1 or are looking to throw a dart in a FLEX spot, Thielen is a worthwhile player to consider. He's currently rostered in just 41 percent of leagues.

5. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

There has been so much talk this offseason about the possible breakout seasons for Caleb Williams and Drake Maye that it feels like Michael Penix Jr. has been slightly forgotten about. Penix was solid in his brief appearances as a rookie last year, but you don't want to be late grabbing one of the top breakout QBs in the NFL.

If you waited to draft a quarterback this year and don't love your situation, Penix could be an interesting player to take a chance on. He's currently available in 70 percent of leagues.