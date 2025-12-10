2026 NFL Draft prospects that raised their stock after Championship Weekend

While the 2026 NFL Draft is still months away, Championship weekend delivered exactly the kind of clarity -- and chaos -- that reshapes boards across the league.

With conference titles decided and the 12-team College Football Playoff now on the horizon, the evaluation lens shifts once more. Early-season buzz and summer scouting notes feel distant; a full season of high-leverage snaps has rewritten trajectories, exposed flaws, and vaulted new names into the national spotlight.

Coming out of the sport’s biggest weekend to date, these four prospects took their stock to another level.

Ohio State LB Sonny Styles leads 2026 NFL Draft prospects on the rise

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Despite the Buckeyes' loss, Styles was simply outstanding all evening long within a flat out loaded Ohio State defensive unit.

While his teammates in safety Caleb Downs and LB/EDGE hybird Arvell Reese are likely to hear their names called earlier on night one, Styles projects as a potential top 15 selection with the range, physicality, and coverage instincts of an immediate core contributor for an NFL defense.

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Big Ten title was an opportunity for Mendoza to not only prove he deserves the Heisman trophy, but that he also deserves to be the first signal-caller off the board in April.

A transfer to the Hoosiers from Cal, Mendoza was poised in high leverage moments, wasn't gun shy in activating his legs, and made the big throws in the biggest moments. The stat line shows an average performance, but that's why it's ever important this time of year to flip on the tape.

He was excellent in the biggest ballgame of his young career.

CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

It's been a breakout year for the senior corner, and his performance in the SEC title game showcased a potential top 50 pick come April.

An uber athletic and instinctive aerial stalwart, Everette didn't allow a catch in three targets against, picked off a Ty Simpson pass, and also recorded a PBU.

The Bulldogs defense has ballplayers everywhere, but they'll need Everette to continue his high level of play should Georgia eye a national title this fall.

QB Darian Mensah, Duke

One of the better kept secrets among scouts for the upcoming draft cycle, Mensah elevated his stock each and every time week he started this fall.

A team captain for the Blue Devils, Mensah was outstanding in the ACC title game leading Duke to an upset win over the then No. 17 ranked Virginia Cavaliers, snatching the Hoos' CFP hopes from their hands.

An experienced signal-caller, Mensah tossed 30 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions this fall, and is a player that should hear his name called in the middle rounds should he declare -- which remains a question at this point in time.