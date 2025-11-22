2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

The 2026 NFL Draft is about six months away, but that hasn't stopped us from churning out mock drafts weekly. Fortunately, the coming QB class does appear to be a bit stronger than it was in 2025. However, it might not be as strong as it was in 2024.

Many of the teams picking high in the NFL Draft are going to be targeting a quarterback, but there are other very talented non-quarterbacks that these front offices could grab. Only time will tell what truly happens, but our latest mock does bring some intrigue and some good fits for teams.

Let's get into our latest mock draft. It's a round long and does have a couple of major surprises at the top.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Titans grab a weapon early for Cam Ward

1. Tennessee Titans - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans have to get this thing going and give Cam Ward some weapons. The Titans might have the worst collection of offensive talent in the NFL, and GM Mike Borgonzi simply has to load up this offseason.

Carnell Tate is one of many Ohio State wide receivers that have and could make it big in the NFL, so he does come from the best WR school in the NFL. Ward has dealt with some WR inconsistencies in his rookie season.

2. New York Giants - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The New York Giants could bolster their defensive front yet again with Arvell Reese, a linebacker from Ohio State. The Giants might have something special in Jaxson Dart, and I could see this team adding another weapon for Dart with this pick.

However, the Giants have other draft picks in 2026, obviously, and Reese is one of the best players in the country, so this would be a logical move.