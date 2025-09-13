2026 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Week 3: Jeremiyah Love on the rise

Week 3 of the College Football season is getting underway with more prospects coming into focus.

Which prospects are worth keeping a closer eye on this week?

Let's take a closer look at a handful of 2026 NFL Draft prospects to watch this week and who they're going up against.

2026 NFL Draft: 5 prospects to watch in Week 3 of the College Football season

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Schedule: vs No. 16 Texas A&M (2-0)

One of college football's most dynamic ball-carriers, the eyes of the NFL will center around Love on Saturday night. Entering the year, it was Love, and everyone else in the projected 2026 class of RBs. But as things often do, attention has begun to turn towards other backs who have been more productive to start the year. For example, Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne.

Week 3 is a massive opportunity against a top 20 program for Love to assert himself as the premier bellcow in the class.

DB Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin

Schedule: at No. 19 Alabama (1-1)

A player who earned mid to late-round spring grades from NFL teams, it'll be an excellent opportunity for Hallman to assert himself as rising name in the corner class.

It won't be easy tracking down projected 2027 first-round WR Ryan Williams, who returns from a concussion this week, but that's exactly the type of test scouts want to see him thrive in

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Schedule: at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1)

Concepcion has been well-known in NFL circles for years. A dynamic pass-catcher that began his career in the ACC at NC State, Concepcion caught 72 passes for 845 yards in his true freshman campaign back in 2023.

Fast forward two seasons, and one transfer later, and Concepcion remains a high-flying target hog within the Aggies offense led by QB Marcel Reed. Through two weeks, the 5-foot-11 Concepcion has caught nine of his 13 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns. His isolated matchups against the likes of Leonard Moore and Christian Gray will be must watch TV.

WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Schedule: at No. 15 Tennessee (2-0)

A highly impressive prospect that fits the modern mold as a swiss army knife, Branch has the type of skillset to take over a football game. He stayed rather uninvolved against Austin Peay last week, but his performance at USC in prior years, and Week 1 this fall against Marshall (three catches, 95 yards, 1 TD) showcases the type of playmaker he can be for HC Kirby Smart.

Branch, who is also one of the country's most feared punt/kick returners, is the type of player defenses have to locate before each and every snap.

ED Josh Josephs, Tennessee

Schedule: vs No. 6 Georgia (2-0)

A true senior that has spent all four years on Rocky Top, transfer to Norman from Washington State, make sure you take a few minutes to watch Josephs work on Saturday afternoon against the Bulldogs.

The Volunteers lost the likes of James Pearce Jr and Omarr Norman-Lott from last year's front to the NFL, but Josephs is next in line as the next potential Day 2, or earlier, front seven defender to know for Tennessee. Through two weeks, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Josephs has amassed seven pressures and a sack in each of his first two starts.

A good week against the Bulldogs, in front of what is expected to be a long list of scouts in attendance, could go a long way in pursuading a GM to turn in his draft card next April.