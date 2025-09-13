2026 NFL mock draft: Saints land top pick and make most obvious selection

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a ways away, but we've cooked up a fresh mock draft ahead of Week 2.

The NFL Draft order for 2026 is absolutely going to change as the season goes on, but I really do not believe we're going to be all that surprised with the teams we end up seeing near the top - sure, the NFL is competitive week-to-week, but the 'bad' teams will begin to separate themselves.

Fortunately, the 2026 NFL Draft is truly projected to be quite deep at the QB position, and that's a major issue for many of these teams. Let's crack open a quick 2026 NFL mock draft as Week 2 of the 2025 season approaches.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks fly off the board

1. New Orleans Saints - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The New Orleans Saints might struggle to win three games this year, and it's a safe bet that they're picking in the top-3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. If they do land the top pick, LaNorris Sellers might be a logical choice, and I really do not think them using a second-round pick on Tyler Shough would prevent them from making this move.

2. New York Jets - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Justin Fields is simply not going to be the long-term answer for the New York Jets, so they should be in the business of scouting top QBs in the 2026 NFL Draft. Garrett Nussmeier at pick two could be an easy choice for them to make.

3. Cleveland Browns - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Three-straight QBs to kickoff our latest mock draft would make sense if it's these three teams picking, and no, Shedeur Sanders isn't going to be the Browns' franchise passer. He was a fifth-round pick for a reason. Cleveland takes the complete player in Fernando Mendoza.

4. Tennessee Titans - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The first non-QB of this mock draft is Rueben Bain Jr, the best pass-rusher in the country and a foundational piece for the Tennessee Titans' defense.

5. New York Giants - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Did the New York Giants find their franchise QB in Jaxson Dart? It's only a matter of time before we see Dart as the starter, and the Giants would be wise to invest into the offensive line if they move forward with Dart.