2026 NFL Draft: Stud WR prospect will give a playoff team a major edge

Even if there isn't a prospect you would consider on the same tier of players like Ja'Marr Chase or Malik Nabers, the 2026 NFL Draft class features a strong group of wide receivers.

Because of the depth of the class, and where the consensus rankings are heading into the month of April, it feels extremely likely that we're going to see one talented receiver, in particular, dropping somewhere into the 20s and giving some playoff team from last year a major edge.

That player is none other than Texas A&M playmaker KC Concepcion, one of the most underrated receiver prospects in this class -- even as a projected 1st-round pick.

KC Concepcion could be a steal for playoff teams picking late in 2026 NFL Draft

When you think about getting bang for your buck in the NFL Draft, you often think about players that are extremely high on the consensus big boards out there getting picked later than they should. You don't often think about players at deep positions who could be hiding in plain sight.

KC Concepcion is not likely going to be talked about on the night of the 1st round of the NFL Draft (April 23) as one of the biggest steals, but when all of these rookies take the field for the first time this season, he could be one that everyone looks back at and says, "How did every other team let him fall to ________?"

There are few receivers in this class who are better than KC Concepcion at creating separation. He might be the best at doing that in this crop of players. At 6-feet tall, 196 pounds, he doesn't have elite size or length, but he's as physical as they come.

In fact, if you look back at some of the reps he had while he was at NC State, you'll see him taking the ball as a running back out of the backfield and running through guys between the tackles.

Even as a slighter receiver, the combination of physical toughness, running through arm tackles, and his ability to separate all combine for big-play ability that can completely change the course of a game.

When you look at some of the teams picking in the back half of the first round -- playoff teams from this past year -- would this guy not be a cheat code for so many of them? Even with some of these teams having other weapons in place, Concepcion would be a dangerous player on teams like the Chargers (22), Bears (25), Bills (26), or 49ers (27). And teams like the Patriots (31) might be too late.

There won't likely be better bang for your buck later in the 1st round than KC Concepcion with his combination of speed, the ability to separate, and toughness after the catch. He's going to be a great value.