2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and with the main wave of free agency about over, teams have clearly begun kicking it into high-gear for the NFL Draft. After the draft, it's realistic to expect another small wave of free agency, as teams that aren't able to fill certain needs could turn to the remaining free agents to help with that.

But the best way to sustain success in the NFL is to draft and develop, and that's what the best teams in the NFL prioritize. The main issue with this year's class, though, is that it's not all that talented compared to recent classes, and this could not be more true for the quarterback class.

There might be two first-round quarterbacks this year, just two years removed from having six going in the first round alone. As the NFL Draft approaches, and is now less than one month away, let's get into our fresh mock draft, a two-rounder with some big-time trades.

Updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft with big-time trades

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Unless something historic happens, the Raiders will take Fernando Mendoza, a 6-5, 236 pound pocket passer who has a bit of Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow to his game. He's going to live in the pocket and could land as one of the top 10-12 quarterbacks in the league if all goes well.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

The Jets use the second pick in this mock draft on Arvell Reese. He could end up playing both inside linebacker and EDGE rusher in the NFL, and not only that, but his athletic profile makes him too good a prospect to pass up.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Francis Mauigoa is a huge right tackle prospect and could be the best player on the board for the Arizona Cardinals, who surely can't justify taking quarterback Ty Simpson this high.

4. Tennessee Titans - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Titans take Sonny Styles at pick four and not a running back. With Robert Saleh in town, a bigger emphasis on the defense is going to continue happening.