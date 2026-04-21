2026 NFL Draft: The most desperate NFL team at every position

Every NFL team is entering the 2026 NFL Draft with needs on its respective roster, but some are more desperate than others.

The 2026 draft class is not exactly being revered as the best we've seen from a top-end talent perspective, but there will be plenty of franchise-altering picks made, and there will always be great prospect-team fits.

Which teams are the most desperate at every position heading into this draft? We're going to take a look at every position group (excluding specialists) and determine which team has the more dire need with the NFL Draft finally here.

Which NFL teams have the biggest need at each position group entering the 2026 NFL Draft?

Quarterback: Arizona Cardinals

Although the argument could be made that a lot of teams have a "desperate" need at the quarterback position, nobody is in as bad of shape right now as the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals currently have Jacoby Brissett asking for more money. They have Gardner Minshew.

What they don't have is a high floor for the present, or any semblance of a future at the position. After cutting former #1 overall pick Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have set themselves up for an opportunity to reset at the position, but this isn't really the best draft for that. They've been linked significantly to Ty Simpson, and at this point, it would almost be a stunner if Simpson ended up anywhere else.

Running back: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks let Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker leave in free agency for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Zach Charbonnet's status for the start of the season is a major question mark. Charbonnet tore his ACL against the 49ers in January, and the only move the Seahawks have made (up to this point) to add to that group is signing free agent Emanuel Wilson from the Packers.

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, there is no team with as dire of a need at the running back position as the Seahawks. They should be expected to spend one of their top three picks at the position.

Wide receiver: Cleveland Browns

The decline of Jerry Jeudy in 2025 really sent the receiver position into an absolute tailspin for the Cleveland Browns. Even though they have invested draft capital at receiver, and swung the trade for Jeudy in 2024, they are entering the 2026 NFL Draft with easily the worst assembly of receivers in the entire league.

It's no wonder there have been so many rumors connecting the Browns to Carnell Tate, who might not be a spectacular prospect compared to others in recent years, but would be a gift from the football gods to that particular team.

Tight End: Carolina Panthers

There were just a couple of teams last season without a single player in the top 32 among tight ends last season in receiving yards. The Panthers were one of them.

Although Carolina has Tommy Tremble, who is a solid all-around option at the position, they lack a true presence in the passing game. Kenyon Sadiq would obviously make a lot of sense for them in the 1st round.

Offensive Tackle: Detroit Lions

Although arguments could be made here for a number of different teams, the Detroit Lions cutting Taylor Decker this offseason (and moving Penei Sewell to left tackle) stands out as one of the most eye-opening holes created on any offensive line around the league.

Just because teams like the Cardinals and Browns also have tackle needs (and can pick players there higher) doesn't mean their specific need is more drastic than Detroit's. The Lions are supposed to be contenders, so they absolutely cannot have any holes up front.

Interior offensive line: Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have done a lot to distract everybody in the NFL world this offseason from the fact that they have a desperate couple of needs on the interior offensive line. Losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency to the Raiders was a massive loss that isn't being talked about enough, and the Ravens already entered this offseason with a potential need at both guard positions.

It's possible they'll have three new starters at those interior positions in the 2026 season. We'll see how aggressive they are in attacking those needs early in the draft.

Defensive Line: Minnesota Vikings

We've spent so much time this offseason focusing on the safety position for the Vikings that we've almost overlooked the fact that this team has a horrible defensive line on paper.

The Vikings have moved on from a number of former big-money free agents like Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, and they're starting fresh heading into this draft class. The issue is, it's difficult to see who would really be worth the investment in the 1st round of this year's draft. The Vikings should be expected to attack that defensive line need within their top 3 picks, maybe even doubling up.

Edge Rusher: New York Jets

This is one of those instances where the team that has a chance to take the top edge rusher on their board also happens to have the most significant need at the position.

The Jets were 31st in the NFL in sacks per game at 1.5, just ahead of the San Francisco 49ers. And the 49ers were missing Nick Bosa for almost the entire season.

The Jets have a really good pass rusher coming off the edge in Will McDonald IV, but adding another dynamic presence off the edge with their top pick in this year's draft will go a long way.

Inside Linebacker: Cincinnati Bengals

There are a number of teams that could have contended for this spot, but the Bengals beat them all out. And honestly, this draft is absolutely perfect for the Bengals having the biggest need at inside linebacker, because it's a ridiculously deep crop of prospects at that position. Even without a 1st-round pick the Bengals should be able to get a really good player (Jacob Rodriguez, CJ Allen).

The Bengals apparently had the lowest PFF grade of any team last year at the linebacker position, and getting rid of guys like Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson in recent years amplifies the need.

Cornerback: Kansas City Chiefs

Nobody has bigger needs at the cornerback position than the Kansas City Chiefs entering this year's draft. All of the other positions on this list, I had to think about for a few moments, maybe even do some digging. But this position could have basically been the catalyst for this article.

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, and Jaylen Watson followed him there. They are completely revamping the secondary, and even if they have bodies to fill in for those guys, they absolutely have to invest in this position.

Safety: Chicago Bears

The Bears brought in Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis in NFL Free Agency, but they really lost a lot in the defensive backfield this offseason in free agency. Kevin Byard left to go reunite with Mike Vrabel on the Patriots. Jaquan Brisker left to go play for his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers. CJ Gardner-Johnson joined the Buffalo Bills's new-look secondary.

This is a Bears team that led the NFL in takeaways last season, so replacing all of those guys isn't going to happen with just Bryant and Lewis.