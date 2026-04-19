2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

Hundreds of different predictions and thought exercises have finally come down to the final countdown for the 2026 NFL Draft. Soon, we'll no longer be predicting the picks but reacting to what teams actually did, which will be a huge relief to everybody (before the 2027 NFL Mock Draft madness begins).

Every 2026 NFL mock draft scenario up to this point has been exactly that: A thought exercise. As great as it would be to predict every pick and be able to say we "called it", the reality is that nobody really knows what is going to happen in the draft, which is what makes it so exciting and fun. Case in point, we had to update nearly a dozen picks after the trade between the Giants and Bengals for Dexter Lawrence went down. You just never know when one move will change everything.

So that's what we're going to do in this full 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft: We're going to have some fun. We've got a ton of different scenarios to look at, a couple of massive trades going down in the 1st round, and some new prospect-team fits that could flip some pre-draft narratives and storylines on their head. We've got 257 picks to predict, so buckle in and stay tuned at the end for a breakdown of every team's draft class.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs, Cowboys make huge trades up in 7-round predictions

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

There will be no surprises at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. We know who the Raiders are taking and building their franchise around. Fernando Mendoza might not be the most spectacular prospect we've seen come along, but he is a good fit in Klint Kubiak's scheme and has a great mentor in-house with Kirk Cousins coming aboard.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

The Jets seem to be picking between Arvell Reese and David Bailey at this point, and everyone seems split about which direction they'll ultimately end up taking. Reese is younger at this point and Jets GM Darren Mougey has seen firsthand through another tweener-type (coming out of college, anyway) in Von Miller what a prospect like Reese can do at the NFL level with the proper usage and coaching.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cardinals): David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Our first blockbuster trade of this mock draft scenario puts the Chiefs on the clock at pick #3 overall. I would say whether it's David Bailey on the board or Arvell Reese, there's a chance we could see the Chiefs make a bold move up to bolster their pass rush off the edge. This trade makes a ton of sense for the Cardinals, who get a future pick as well as a shot late in round 1 to get the QB they like in this class.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

There might not be a better player in this entire draft than Jeremiyah Love. And as of right now, it almost feels too easy to put him in the Titans' slot here at 4 overall, but it does make sense for them. The Titans have a lot of picks, they have a quarterback in place, and they have an offensive coordinator (Brian Daboll) who is going to put him in a great position to succeed right away.