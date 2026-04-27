2026 NFL Draft: These 3 teams improved the most with stellar classes

New York Jets

The New York Jets may have hit a home run in the draft this year, and it was going to be hard for them not to. Trading back up into the first round, the Jets ended up picking three times in Round 1, landing David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr.

Specifically on the offensive side of the ball, the Jets suddenly have a wide receiver room with promise, two young tight ends who could both be starting-caliber, and a rock-solid offensive line spilling over with youth.

Not to mention, running back Breece Hall is still in the picture and could still ink a long-term extension. The elephant in the room, though, is that Geno Smith is the starting quarterback. It's obviously a temporary fix, but with three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, the Jets are poised to insert a potential rookie quarterback into a surprisingly stable situation.

All three of New York's first-round picks have clear paths to not only start, but to contribute as well. The plan is quite clear now - though Jets fans may have to be patient, the foundation was just set, and I would not rule out sixth-round pick Anez Cooper from making some noise. The 6-6, 330lb guard prospect could end up as a sleeper as a future starter.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were not messing around with their draft class this year, as their first four picks were cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive tackle Peter Woods, pass-rusher R Mason Thomas, and slot cornerback Jadon Canady.

It's not a stretch to think that all four are starting by the time the 2026 season ends. Kansas City sent a loud and clear message as well - they believe that it was the defense, more than the offense, that needed better personnel. When a team invests this much capital into one side of the ball, it's almost impossible for that unit to not get better.

And when you couple that with some elite coaching by Steve Spagnuolo, one of the best in the game, the Chiefs may actually have finally fixed the defense after years of underperformance.