NFL Power Rankings: Bills take back top spot in AFC East rankings after NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft may have only changed things on paper, but there seems to be a very clear new pecking order in the AFC East after all that has transpired in the offseason.

The New England Patriots represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, but the success we saw from theme in 2025 is going to be extremely difficult to duplicate in 2026 with a more difficult schedule and a new target on their backs.

The AFC East looks like a completely different division heading into 2026 than it did a year ago at this time. The Bills have a new head coach, the Jets have vastly improved their roster, and the Miami Dolphins basically made themselves an expansion team this offseason. Our latest NFL Power Rankings series for the offseason will take a look at each division, starting with the AFC East, and how the pecking order might change this season based on what each team has done to improve...on paper.

Bills take back top spot in the AFC East in post-Draft offseason NFL Power Rankings

4. Miami Dolphins (overall ranking: 28)

There is no question about it: The Miami Dolphins are in a full-scale rebuild.

The Dolphins' offseason, up to this point, has been one demolition project after another. The core that once put up 70 points in a game has been completely dismantled, and the new brain trust of GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are setting a new foundation.

After all of the massive roster cuts and trades, the Dolphins assembled a massive 13-player draft class that included six selections within the top 94 overall. Although nobody should be expecting an instant turnaround for this team, they will hopefully be fun to watch with Malik Willis getting a great opportunity and a lot of young players out to prove themselves on both sides of the ball.

3. New York Jets (overall ranking: 29)

The Jets actually came in one spot lower than the Dolphins on Lou Scataglia's full NFL Power Rankings, but I don't agree with that. The Dolphins' roster is a tough combination of inexperience, even from the more tenured players on the roster.

The Jets, at the very least, have a number of key veterans who have proven themselves at a high level on both sides of the ball. And the incoming draft class for the Jets might be the "best" class out of any team in the entire NFL.

The Jets wound up with three first-round picks, and I felt like they absolutely nailed them. David Bailey will provide immediate impact off the edge, Kenyon Sadiq paired with Mason Taylor will be a cheat code in 12 personnel, and Omar Cooper Jr. will take some pressure off of Garrett Wilson.

If Geno Smith can cut down the turnovers, it's not difficult to see this Jets team winning 7-9 games this season.

2. New England Patriots (overall ranking: 5)

There is no question that the Patriots still boast one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL. And of all the moves they've made this offseason, it's hard not to love the signing of Kevin Byard in free agency and the addition of 2nd-round pick Gabe Jacas to the defensive front.

The Patriots also used their 1st-round pick on offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who could either move Will Campbell inside to guard if he continues to struggle, or perhaps be a future starter on the right side whenever the Patriots move on from Morgan Moses. With Alijah Vera-Tucker coming in as a low-risk, high-reward free agency pickup, the ideal scenario might be the latter.

The AJ Brown situation looms large for the Patriots, as does Mike Vrabel's current off-field situation. There are no guarantees with Brown at this point, even though it feels like a foregone conclusion. You never know when another team might swoop in.

The Vrabel stuff is obviously a personal matter, but it could very well end up having an impact on his job. He was not with the team during Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

1. Buffalo Bills (overall ranking: 6)

Just like the bottom two teams, the Bills and Patriots were flip-flopped on the overall power rankings, but I've got the Bills ranking slightly ahead of the Patriots as of right now.

The Bills made some huge moves to upgrade their defense, bringing in Bradley Chubb, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Geno Stone in NFL free agency. They stole TJ Parker early on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. But the biggest move they've made this offseason was the trade to acquire DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears.

Moore is still playing at a high level and is an offense creator. He won't have the same type of impact that we saw from Stefon Diggs when the Bills traded for him once upon a time, but it can't be overstated how crucial it will be for Josh Allen to have a proven threat on the outside to lean on this season.

It's not like the Bills are without question marks right now, especially after firing Sean McDermott and replacing him with Joe Brady. But this team is extremely well-rounded on paper with a very high floor.