2026 NFL Draft: Updated draft order after wild action in Week 15

Unfortunately for many teams across the NFL, their seasons are over, and preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft have surely just begun. In today's league, no team is going to sustain success without some high-end QB play, and that is what many of these teams are lacking.

The 2026 NFL Draft does not have the best of QBs, but there are some players who could positively change the course of the franchise, and the race for that first overall pick is only just now heating up, as there are a whopping six teams in the NFL with 12 or 11 wins this year.

Let's get into the updated NFL Draft order following Week 15 action.

Updated NFL Draft order following major Week 15 action in the 2025 NFL Season

1. New York Giants (2-12)

The New York Giants still have the first overall pick and would probably entertain offers to trade out of this selection, as Jaxson Dart is their QB of the future, but he has to learn how to protect himself better.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 and are now picking no. 2 overall. They would be a logical fit for Fernando Mendoza, the top-notch Indiana quarterback.

3. Tennessee Titans (2-12)

Picking third overall is the Tennessee Titans, and they would not take a QB, as Cam Ward has shown some flashes this year and is obviously just a rookie, so he will be given more time to develop.

4. Cleveland Browns (4-11)

The lowly Cleveland Browns would nab a QB in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they might have to try and trade up if they did want Mendoza.

5. New York Jets (3-11)

The New York Jets are building for the future, obviously, as they traded both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. New York has a ton of NFL Draft capital in 2026 and 2027.

6. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

The Arizona Cardinals have fallen very hard, and it's sad to see this franchise back in the cellar again, as they were 2-0 at one point this year and 6-4 at one point in the 2025 NFL Season.

7. New Orleans Saints (4-10)

The New Orleans Saints might have someone notable to build around in Tyler Shough, and they are currently slated to pick seventh overall. The Saints simply need more talent on both sides of the ball, but taking a first-round QB is probably out of the question.