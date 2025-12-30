2026 NFL Draft: Updated first-round draft order approaching Week 18

The NFL Draft in April is not projected to be very deep at the quarterback positions, as potential first-round picks like LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning are headed back to school. The 2027 draft could truly be the next great QB draft.

Well, the race for the top overall pick is still up in the air and not yet settled, but with one regular season game left, the non-playoff teams will soon settle into their draft position for late April. There are some top-tier prospects in the draft who could reshape an entire franchise.

Let's dive into the first-round order as Week 18 approaches.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order approaching Week 18 action

Picks 1-16

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have the inside track to the first overall pick and could take the top QB on their board in the NFL Draft.

2. New York Giants

The New York Giants need to build around Jaxson Dart, as he's got the goods, but this franchise is anything but predictable.

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so GM Darren Mougey could really alter the course of this franchise.

4. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has had a good rookie season as of late, so the Titans' franchise does have something to build on in 2026 and beyond.

5. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals might be in one of the more least desirable situations in the entire NFL right now. This team was once 2-0 and had something going for them, but the franchise has bottomed out, and we could see some major coaching changes.

6. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback - Shedeur Sanders is not going to be the long-term answer for this franchise. The Browns are one of a few teams with two first-round picks in 2026.

7. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were within one game of the Super Bowl this year and now have a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. GM Adam Peters has a done of work to do.

8. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could close out the season on a five-game winning streak. Rookie QB Tyler Shough has been outstanding over the past month and is definitely going to be this team's starter in 2026.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

I am not sure a single person predicted how far the Kansas City Chiefs would fall off this year, but this is probably something the team needs. The roster needs a refresh.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have to shore up the defense and probably need another starter along the offensive line. Picking at 10 could help one of those issues get solved.

11. Miami Dolphins

If nothing else, the Miami Dolphins are still playing hard - the decision to bench Tua Tagovailoa does throw a cloud of uncertainty into the offseason, though.

12. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

The LA Rams have the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick, so the Rams could really do something special in 2026.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At risk of missing the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't get to the quarterback and have seen the offense take a step back as well. A major coaching change could be what this team needs.

14. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys might truly be an average defense away from contender status in 2026 with how good the offense is.

15. Detroit Lions

Another team just an average defense away from greatness, the 8-8 Detroit Lions won 15 games last year and earned the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

16. Baltimore Ravens

The entire operation in Baltimore has not been consistent this year, so a year out of the playoffs is probably what the franchise needs.