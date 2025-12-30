NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Updated MVP rankings show a tightening race

The NFL MVP race is nearing its end, and there are really only two legitimate candidates who can still win the award. With how much parity has been present in the NFL this year, it's actually a bit of a surprise that there aren't more definitive MVP candidates.

There is just one more regular season game left, so the playoff picture will be settled when this week is over. As we have done, we've power ranked the top MVP candidates, and the list is shrinking, to be honest.

Let's dive into our MVP rankings now that Week 18 is nearly upon us.

NFL MVP Power Rankings, Week 18: Matthew Stafford still at the top?

4. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

You might laugh, but Bo Nix is a huge reason why the Denver Broncos are 13-3 and on the cusp of earning the top seed for the AFC playoffs. Nix has been outstanding this year in late-game situations, and he's turned into one of the more clutch quarterbacks in the league.

For whatever reason, though, there still seem to be quite a few doubters out there, but Nix and the offense have had to carry things for the Denver Broncos since the bye, as the defense has taken a noticeable step back in recent weeks.

Bo Nix has seven game-winning drives and five fourth quarter comebacks, so he's emerged as the most clutch QB in the NFL this year. He also leads the league in pass attempts but has the lowest sack rate in the league.

Nix is throwing the ball a ton and simply doesn't 'lose' games for his team. It's abundantly clear that Nix has been a driving force in the Denver Broncos breaking out even more this year, and the team is on the cusp of that top AFC seed, which guarantees the squad the first-round bye and homefield advantage in the postseason.

