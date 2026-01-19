2026 NFL Draft: Updated first-round order following wild Divisional Round

Picks 13-32

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

The LA Rams have the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick. which almost feels unfair.

14. Baltimore Ravens

After missing the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are picking with the 14th spot in the first round and have to ensure this offseason is the right one, as Lamar Jackson is not getting any younger.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a disappointing finish, the Buccaneers are picking 15th and should target some pass rush help with this selection.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade, the New York Jets have two picks in the top-16 selections. The Jets can really do some damage here in the first round.

17. Detroit Lions

Despite fielding an elite offense, the Detroit Lions missed the playoffs. I would be shocked if they did not return in 2026. Many of the team's issues were simply because players were hurt.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings somehow won five games in a row to end the 2025 NFL Season and ended up hurting their draft pick value. The Vikes have to get the QB position right this offseason.

19. Carolina Panthers

I could see Carolina sneaking around for a potential QB in the offseason. This could be a fun spot for Ty Simpson, the QB from Alabama.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

This is the second Cowboys' first-round pick. They could most definitely double-dip on the defensive side of the ball.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

For the first time in about 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a head coach not named Mike Tomlin. This pick could tell us a lot about the direction of the franchise under new leadership.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers should take an OL prospect here. If not, it's a failure, period.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

I could see Philly beefing up the pass rush here or even adding another player in the secondary. Howie Roseman is always desperately trying to improve this roster.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The second first-round pick from the Cleveland Browns is at pick 24. The Browns could really make some noise in the first round with two selections in the top-25.

25. Chicago Bears

Expect this pick to be up the middle of the defense. Defensive line or linebacker would be a logical choice here.

26. Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver or secondary would be a smart move for Buffalo at pick 26. The Bills fired Sean McDermott on Monday.

27. San Francisco 49ers

It's honestly hard to figure out the San Francisco 49ers needs with how banged up they were in 2025.

28. Houston Texans

Houston might just have a QB problem. They won't replace CJ Stroud or anything, but let's not pretend like he hasn't played poorly. The Texans might look to keep stacking up the DL here or adding a top OL prospect.

29. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams are currently picking 29th and could go in a number of directions. Secondary is an area of need.

30. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are getting the most out of their roster talent. This roster probably isn't quite good as you might think, so they could use this pick to take one of many positions.

31. Denver Broncos

Denver could add a playmaker at pick 31 - the weapons around Bo Nix, and now Jarrett Stidham, just aren't good enough.

32. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks currently have the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Guard or wide receiver make a lot of sense here.