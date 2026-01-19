Ranking Bills' best head coaching candidates after Sean McDermott firing

The Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL world a bit by firing Sean McDermott on Monday. After nearly a decade on the job, the Bills are going in a different direction, and I don't believe you can blame them at all.

It's clear that McDermott was not able to get this team over the hump, and if you ask me, Buffalo might opt for a coach on the other end of McDermott. There could be some enticing candidates, and the Bills instantly become the most coveted job.

Let's rank the best candidates to replace McDermott after this shocking move.

Ranking the best candidates to replace Sean McDermott has head coach of the Buffalo Bills

4. Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel did make the playoffs and finish with a winning record as the Miami Dolphins head coach. He's got experience in the AFC East and is definitely a much different coach than McDermott. Perhaps a younger, spunky, and more offensive minded coach is someone who can get the most out of the rest of Josh Allen's prime years.

3. Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak has been interviewing a ton and might find himself landing a head coaching job at some point. He's obviously the son of Gary Kubiak, one of the better offensive minds this century. He's had a few tenures as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, and it's really only a matter of time before he lands a head coaching job. If the Bills do want to go with an offensive mind, Kubiak would not be a bad choice.

2. Kliff Kingsbury

Another offensive-minded coach who was previously a head coach is Kliff Kingsbury, who was out as the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator after just two seasons. Kingsbury was previously the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and has worked well with mobile quarterbacks before.

He's a veteran mind and someone who has been in different coaching spots in the NFL, so he's got notable experience to draw from.

1. Brian Daboll

Before Brian Daboll got his head coaching job with the New York Giants, he was with the Buffalo Bill as the offensive coordinator, and he was with Josh Allen during his development process and was largely credited with being able to develop Allen. There is a previous relationship present, and Daboll now does have some head coaching experience.

He'd be entering into a familiar situation and would probably have an improved perspective on what it takes to be a head coach. Many head coaches tend to do better in their second stint, so keep that in mind.