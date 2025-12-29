2026 NFL Draft: Updated top-10 draft order following chaotic Week 17 action

There is now one two-win team in the NFL right now that currently has the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but things can still change when Week 18 rolls around. It feels like there has been both a ton of parity this year and a ton of bad teams.

It's funny how the NFL works sometimes. The 2025 season has been one of the more fun seasons to follow, and the playoffs are going to be even more entertaining. Well, on the flip side, the worst teams in the NFL are all (probably) hoping they end up with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The first overall pick can be a franchise-altering pick for many teams. Now that the worst teams in the NFL are finished with Week 17, let's dive into the updated NFL Draft order.

Raiders ascend to the top pick in updated 2026 NFL Draft order

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)

The Las Vegas Raiders are now in prime position to earn the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could be for Fernando Mendoza, a quarterback prospect that would prove the Raiders are finally taking the position seriously.

2. New York Giants (3-13)

The New York Giants need to built around Jaxson Dart, as he is someone who has the makings of a franchise QB, and perhaps with the second overall pick, the Giants are less inclined to take a QB?

3. New York Jets (3-13)

The New York Jets are very clearly tanking, and that was the case when they traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. They currently own the third overall pick but have a ton of other capital as well.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

The Tennessee Titans might have something special in Cam Ward, who is making big-time throws just about every week, and it's now up to the front office to put the right players around him...

5. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

After starting 2-0, the Arizona Cardinals have since gone 1-13 in one of the more ugly stretches of football we have seen from a professional team in quite some time.

6. Cleveland Browns (4-12)

The Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 to earn their fourth win of the season, putting them further out of range for one of the top QB prospects.

7. Washington Commanders (4-12)

The Washington Commanders have their QB, but he did not stay healthy this year, so that's going to be a point of emphasis for this front office in 2026 as they work to infuse this roster with young talent, something they do not have a lot of.

8. New Orleans Saints (6-10)

Tyler Shough is good?

Tyler Shough might be really good... Now winners of four games in a row, the New Orleans Saints are a fun team with a young foundation of players to build around.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10)

The Kansas City Chiefs were not expected to be this bad, but an average roster and a coach who might be over the hill has the makings of a regression season, and here we are.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

The Cincinnati Bengals have fixable issue that about 20 other GMs could fix in a single offseason, and that's what makes this franchise so frustrating...