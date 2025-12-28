NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking all AFC playoff quarterbacks

Unless something major happens, the current AFC playoff picture is going to remain. The Baltimore Ravens did beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 to stay alive, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the driver's seat.

It is very likely that the AFC playoffs this year do not have Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow, but that just goes to show you that it's not always about the QB. As Week 17 continues on, we've power ranked the AFC postseason QBs.

Let's get into those rankings right here. Who stands at the top?

Power ranking every AFC playoff quarterback as Week 17 action continues

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud is a good quarterback. but I'm not sure he's great. With that being said, the Texans have won double-digit games in each year he's been the starter, so he's clearly a franchise guy. The Texans are now 11-2 over their past 13 games and could still win the AFC South this year. Stroud might not be someone who is capable of leading this team deep into the playoffs, but there is an element of simply winning that he possesses.

6. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is clearly not the quarterback he once was, but he's still Aaron Rodgers and will go into the AFC playoffs, likely, as the most experienced QB in the conference. This is also probably his last season in the NFL, so he's going to want to make it count.

Rodgers' ability to process the game from the pocket and carve up opposing defenses could be to his benefit here, as there isn't anything he has not seen in the NFL.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has had a good season this year for the LA Chargers, but he's been dealing with subpar offensive line play and has tossed 13 interceptions. Herbert is also 0-2 in the playoffs and has honestly played horribly in the postseason. With the way the Chargers are built, you struggle to see how this team is good enough to win a game in the playoffs.