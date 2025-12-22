2026 NFL Draft: Updated top-5 draft order following wild Week 16 action

The 2026 NFL Draft is actually right around the corner, and the draft order itself for eliminated teams is beginning to come into view. Many of these teams are in desperate need of a quarterback upgrade, but April's draft is not very deep in that regard.

We could again see a ton of movement in the QB market as teams look to find some sort of stability at the position. However, there are teams picking very high in the NFL Draft that actually may not need a quarterback.

Now that Week 16 is behind us for the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, let's look at the top-5 draft order, and boy is it crowded...

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following intense Week 16 action

1. New York Giants (2-13)

The New York Giants keep losing and keep hold of the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. I would not be surprised if the Giants fielded offers to trade down from this pick, as they are going to try to build around Jaxson Dart, who needs to learn how to protect himself better, but he's got a profile to be a great QB in this league for a long time.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-13)

The first quarterback off the board might be the Las Vegas Raiders with the second overall pick. They lost to the Houston Texans in Week 16 and are just a lost franchise overall. Until Vegas gets serious about the QB position, they will continue to circle the drain in the AFC West. Geno Smith has not worked out for this team.

3. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

The Cleveland Browns can give teams a ton of fits if they are playing at home, and they did that in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, but the Browns lose again and drop to 3-12 on the season. There are a plethora of 3-win teams in the league right now. Cleveland is one of them that needs a legitimate quarterback.

4. New York Jets (3-12)

The New York Jets are yet another 3-12 team, getting blown out by the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. The Jets did trade both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline, so they have a ton of NFL Draft capital in 2026 and 2027 to remake this roster for years to come.

5. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

The Tennessee Titans actually won in Week 16 and moved to 3-12 on the season, blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans are going to make a huge effort to build around Cam Ward in 2026, as he has shown a ton of flashes of being someone special in this league.