2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

The 2026 NFL Draft is going to be a very interesting to follow, as the quarterback class is a lot smaller than expected, so teams could be more aggressive than ever in trying to land one of the top projected prospects in the class.

Now that the college football season is slowly ending, all eyes will then turn to the NFL Scouting Combine to get another close look at the 2026 prospects. There are also other teams picking high that may not need to entertain taking a QB, so that has to be kept in mind as well.

Our updated mock draft predictions contains some major trades that throw a wrench into Round 1.

NFL Draft order taken before Saturday's Week 16 action

Multiple first-round picks traded in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft predictions

1. Miami Dolphins (via NYG) - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Miami Dolphins make what could be a franchise-altering move by trading up 10 slots and sliding into that first overall pick, which the New York Giants currently own. I do believe the Giants would entertain offers to move down to try and build around Jaxson Dart. The Dolphins finally take the QB position seriously, trade a haul of picks, and move up to take Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. This is a great move for both teams.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't able to get Mendoza, but they do 'settle' for Dante Moore, a first-round QB prospect from Oregon. If this scenario would happen, the AFC West would oddly have three quarterbacks who played their college football for the Ducks with Moore, Bo Nix, and Justin Herbert. Until the Raiders take the QB position seriously, they will continue to circle the drain in the division. Geno Smith has not worked out at all this year, and that is putting it lightly.