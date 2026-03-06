2026 NFL Free Agency: 1 ideal free agency target for every AFC team

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Mike Evans

Even after trading for DJ Moore, the Buffalo Bills should keep their foot on the gas and sign someone like Mike Evans. A wide receiver room featuring Moore, Evans, and Khalil Shakir would be quite dangerous and finally give Josh Allen some legitimate help.

Miami Dolphins - Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins probably have nowhere else to turn if they plan on pursing a free agent quarterback, as they are very likely going to cut Tua Tagovailoa. Malil Willis obviously has connections with the new regime, as they came from Green Bay.

New England Patriots - Alec Pierce

The New England Patriots are done with Stefon Diggs after just one season, so signing Alec Pierce would give them someone who could fill that void a bit. Pierce isn't a no. 1 receiver, but he has averaged the most yards per reception in each of the last two years.

New York Jets - Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is likely going to play for just over $1 million in 2026 on a new team, so the New York Jets would be making a major mistake not bringing him in. Murray is, if nothing else, at least an average quarterback.

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Travis Etienne

The Denver Broncos have to get this run game sorted out, and Travis Etienne has three 1,000-yard seasons in each of the past four years. This, coupled with his pass-catching ability, makes his fit with the Broncos obvious.

Kansas City Chiefs - Tyler Allgeier

The Kansas City Chiefs might not be able to spend a lot on a running back, so they should opt for a more modest option in Tyler Allgeier, a tough runner who is good in pass protection.

Las Vegas Raiders - Zion Johnson

The Las Vegas Raiders need a bit of everything, but one area they should address is the offensive line. Adding a quality interior player in Zion Johnson would be a wise idea.

Los Angeles Chargers - Tyler Linderbaum

Speaking of the interior, the Los Angeles Chargers should pay whatever it takes to land the three-time Pro Bowler in Tyler Linderbaum, as Justin Herbert was getting beat up big-time in 2025.