Updated Bears' 7-Round NFL Mock Draft after groundbreaking DJ Moore trade

The Chicago Bears offseason storm as begun, as on Thursday, they and the Buffalo Bills agreed on a deal to send wide receiver DJ Moore into the AFC, reuniting with Joe Brady, who is now the Bills head coach. The main piece of this trade is actually a second-round pick coming back to the Bears, which is pretty awesome value.

But the Bills also get a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver who is a 1,000-yard machine just waiting to erupt. You figure that Moore turns into the focal point of the passing game for the most part, which should help out that offense big-time. As for the Bears, they get another top-75 pick and could use that to either help acquire another big-time player in a trade, or use that pick to help soften the blow a bit if another trade goes down.

Let's try to sort all of this out and get into a Bears mock draft now that the Moore trade is known.

Updated Chicago Bears mock draft after major DJ Moore trade

Bears trade pick 25 and 57 to Raiders for Maxx Crosby

Could this be enough to get the deal done? Only time will tell, but it would be hard to say no to two picks inside the first 60 selections. If the Las Vegas Raiders are serious about trading Maxx Crosby, they'll find a partner, and the idea here should be to get back a ton of NFL Draft capital to help this rebuild.

Fernando Mendoza is likely headed to Las Vegas, and with that being the case, the Raiders will want to surround Mendoza with as much young talent as possible on both sides of the ball, and in Crosby's case, he simply might not want to play for this franchise again, which could be a thing.

The Pro Bowler would feast on the Bears and form a nice pass-rushing tandem alongside Montez Sweat, who is a capable player and a perfect 'sidekick' for a top-tier rusher like Crosby.

Chicago trades their own first and second-round picks in this mock draft to land Crosby, a top-flight player.