2026 NFL free agency: 3 Breece Hall landing spots that feel like no-brainers

If you're looking for a running back in 2026 NFL free agency, you're in luck. The 2024 class of free agent running backs (Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, others) will probably not be topped anytime soon, but the 2026 class includes some big names set to hit the market, one of the biggest being New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

Hall was a 2nd-round pick by the Jets in 2022, and has been consistently productive on all three downs when healthy.

If the Jets let him hit the open market, which is expected at this point, there should be a number of teams lined up to sign him. What are the no-brainer landing spots?

Top 3 no-brainer landing spots for Breece Hall in 2026 NFL Free Agency

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are maybe the team that most desperately needs a running back in the 2026 offseason after just "getting by" the past couple of years with Kareem Hunt and an often-banged-up Isiah Pacheco. They could do a lot better, and Breece Hall would qualify as doing a lot better.

The biggest problem with this idea is the fact that the Chiefs are in a brutal spot with the salary cap. Even with the NFL boosting the salary cap over $300 million for the first time in history, the Chiefs are currently projected to be nearly $58 million in the hole. And if Travis Kelce is going to come back, they'll have to figure out a way to fit him under the salary cap.

It might not be the best use of their free agency assets to go after a running back, but Hall grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and might want to return to his roots to be the featured back in Kansas City's offense. It feels like a good fit if the Chiefs can figure out the finances.

2. Denver Broncos

The Chiefs might have some competition from their division rivals in Denver to sign Breece Hall in free agency. If the Chiefs need a running back more than any other team in the NFL right now, then the Broncos might be a close second.

The Broncos' running game was non-existent last year after JK Dobbins went down with a foot injury, and even before that, it was inconsistent. Hall would represent a massive upgrade for the Denver Broncos at the running back position, and is even younger than Denver's 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey.

Hall has the type of three-down abilities Sean Payton covets, and the offense in Denver could really maximize his skill set.

3. Houston Texans

Yet another AFC playoff contender could be after Breece Hall in the 2026 offseason. The Houston Texans spent the entire 2025 season without veteran running back Joe Mixon, and that offense really missed his presence out there on a weekly basis.

The Texans could reset at the position and move on from Mixon, replacing him with Breece Hall this offseason. The Houston front office has shown an affinity in recent years for Iowa State players, and while that may simply be a coincidence, perhaps they feel like players coming from that offensive system are good fits for what they want to do.

Regardless of where he played college football, Breece Hall is the type of every-down back the Texans need this offseason. He'd be a great pickup for them.